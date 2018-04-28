Chess museum to host lively music, dance

Gökyay Foundation's Chess Museum in Ankara, which has hosted numerous colorful events, will be offering "Romance in One Breath." This unique dance performance will accompany three musicians specializing in composition, conducting, contrabass and guitar. The event will take place on Saturday, April 28 in the Chess Museum's authentic environment.

Chess Museum founder Akın Gökyay said this will be the first time dance and music will be performed at the museum and added that they will continue to contribute to the art and cultural life of the capital. Stating that the Chess Museum is a special museum in every meaning of the word, Gökyay said the concert will be taking place right before April 29, World Dance Day. "We will be celebrating World Dance Day by hosting musicians and dancers in our museum for the first time. Dance is the language of the body and music heals the soul. Chess has its own culture, strategy and is a sport all at the same time. Dance, music and chess are all highly respected talents and we are honored to host them at our museum," Gökyay said.

During the event, the melodramatic and emotional examples of French, Hungarian and Italian romance and the dynamic tangos of Piazzola will be performed with flutes and clarinets. Guitars and contrabasses will also accompany this rich concert along with enchanting dance performances. The participating musicians will be holding a concert in the museum for the first time and said they are excited to perform an interactive, sincere, warm concert, which may even welcome guests on stage. They also added that their aim with this concert is to introduce their talent to listeners. "Every artist in the trio plays more than one instrument. For example, guitarist Alper Es can also play the accordion while clarinet player Ufu Kuzucu can also play the guitar. Flutist Mehmet Artunç is both a pianist and a conductor. Therefore, when the soloist switches to a different instrument, the listeners' interest peaks," the artists said.

The musicians have compiled famous compositions that fit the repertoire and the concert's Latin feel, including pieces by Pedro Laurenz, Ariel Ramirez, Gabriel Faure, Astor Piazzola, Jacques İber, Bela Bartok, as well as other surprises. "This colorful event is designed for anyone who loves art with its tangos and milonga songs of Alper Maşalı, the first runner-up for Turkey's Hall Tango Championship last year, and his partner," the musicians added.