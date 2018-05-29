Salon closes season with Sylvan Esso

The Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (IKSV) Salon will host Sylvan Esso, the American electronic pop duo, in the last concert of the season. Formed by Amelia Meath, a member of Indie-folk band Mountain Man, and Nick Sanborn, aka Made of Oak, Sylvan Esso released their first single "Hey Miami" in 2013.

The duo's eponymously-named first album came after the single in 2014 when "Hey Miami" was chosen as "Song of the Year." Their first live performance was on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" with their hit song "Coffee." The duo has performed at the biggest music festivals, such as Coachella, Austin City Limits, Lollapalooza and Primavera Sound, a short time ago.

They released their second album "What Now" last year. Deserving of a Grammy nomination in the category "Best Dance/Electronic Album," the duo perform for their fans in Istanbul tonight. Tickets can be bought from Biletix box offices and the main box office of Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (IKSV).