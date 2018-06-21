Ottoman military band to welcome visitors at Dolmabahçe Palace

The Ottoman military band, which is the first and oldest in the world, will welcome visitors at Dolmabahçe Palace.

According to the statement of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey National Palaces, historical places attract attention every year, especially in the summer months.

In response to this attention, various events will be organized within the body of the institution in order to present a historical atmosphere to visitors and to remind them of the periods that these places witnessed.

Dolmabahçe Palace, one of the most-visited places, will host the General Staff of Turkish Republic Istanbul Military Museum's Band every week.

The band will perform in front of the palace's Gate of Treasury on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. every week. The concert, which will continue for 40 minutes, can be watched by all visitors free of charge.