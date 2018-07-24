Mark Eliyahu to mesmerize Istanbul audience

Kamancheh master Mark Eliyahu will perform for Istanbulites once more, this time at Harbiye Open Air Stage on the night of Aug. 3. The kamancheh player will perform his long-awaited concert as part of the İstikbal Harbiye Open Air Concerts organized by Atlantis Production.

Combining the spirit of the Middle East and the Balkans, Harbiye will be engulfed in the sounds of percussion and string instruments. The artist is well-known for his song "Journey," which was remixed by Mahmut Orhan in Turkey. "Journey" has been listened to by more than 13 million people on Youtube.

In a former interview, Eliyahu said: "My concerts in Turkey are so motivating and exciting. I like Turkish listeners. I think they understand the music I make. They comprehend the emotional language in my music. I know that Turkish people follow the feelings behind the notes in my music."

Adding that there are many Turkish musicians that he admires, Eliyahu continued: "I like Orhan Gencebay's arabesque music, while Erkan Oğur and the Taksim Trio are my favorites in instrumental music; in classical music, I like Turkish tambour player Murat Aydemir. That is, I listen to Turkish artists of different genres. I listen to Turkish songs of the 70s and 80s. I don't know the names of the singers, but they have great musical character." Eliyahu will perform Turkish, Arabic, Azeri and Iranian selections for his fans with his 150-year-old kamancheh.