Bozcaada hosts jazz festival in scenic monastery

The Bozcaada (Tenedos) Jazz Festival, which is the most popular, authentic event on the island, started on Friday and was organized in the garden of the historic monastery in Ayazma, off the bay of the island, and will continue over the weekend. The long-awaited Bozcaada Jazz Festival makes participants experience summer joy and real entertainment thanks to the authentic anthologies of the alternative music.

Music lovers will not only be in touch with nature in the beautiful atmosphere of the monastery but also have fun with the live performances different genres, such as ethnic, funk, Balkan and pop. Besides, various workshops, gastronomy tastings and social projects will accompany the entertainment.

Enthusiastic rhythms of clarinet, quiet tunes of jazz together

In the concert program well-known figures will perform, such as the Yarım Dünya Clarinet Trio, Deniz Mahir Kartal, who created a dedicated group of fans with his ethnic music, Korhan Futacı, who is the successful vocalist of Kara Orchestra and the best saxophonist of the recent years, and Bozcaada Ensemble. They will perform alongside powerful names in the music world, including Ceylan Ertem, Kaan Düzarat, Nil İpek and doyen of guitar Sarp Maden.