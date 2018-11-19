Arkas Trio brings impressive musical works to ENKA

The ENKA Culture and Art scene will host the Arkas Trio, which is Turkey's first corporate trio, on Nov. 21. The band, which is known for holding the premiere of many works in Turkey since its inception, will interpret a repertoire consisting of compositions that have left a mark on the history of music.

The Arkas Trio, the new guest of the ENKA Culture Art Music Meetings, will perform at 08.30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 21. Consisting of Tuncay Yılmaz, a violinist with countless awards, pianist Emre Elivar and German cellist Gustav Rivinius, who won the first prize at the International Tchaikovsky Competition, are set to offer an ambitious performance.

In addition to the concerts they have performed at city festivals, the Arkas Trio has shared the same stage as the Istanbul State Symphony, the Bilkent Symphony, the Izmir State Symphony and the Bursa State Symphony orchestras with great response from audiences. The band will perform important works that have left deep traces on the history of music with their masterful interpretations for the ENKA audience this time.

Among the performances by the Arkas Trio are the "Martinu Triple Concerto," which it performed in company with the Orchestra Akademik Başkent in Ankara and the "Space Jump Trio" by Fazıl Say, which it performed in Izmir.

Tickets for the concert can be purchased through the Biletix website, at Biletix sales offices and call centers, and at the ENKA Culture and Art office for TL 30 (approximately $5.60).

The event program for 30th ENKA Culture Art Music Meetings can be followed on the pages of ENKA Culture on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.