Legendary jazz pianist Bela Szakcsi Lakatos at IstanBuda Project

Hungarian jazz legend, Bela Szakcsi Lakatos will perform at Istanbul's Salon stage on Sunday, Nov. 25. Lakatos will offer modern reflections on the Turkish and Hungarian Jazz traditions.

The performance, as part of the IstanBuda project that brings Turkish jazz musicians together, will begin at 8 p.m.

Lakatos started playing the piano at an early age and later attended a conservatoire in Budapest. He won the second prize at the Montreux Jazz Festival in 1970. Lakatos has also won the Ferenc Liszt and Kossuth awards.

He has performed at many prestigious venues and festivals in Europe, North America and Asia.

Lakatos's excellence as a pianist and composer has been lauded by music greats like Chick Corea.

He made a great contribution in popularizing fusion jazz in Hungary. He has also composed pieces for musicals, operas and ballets.

The Hungarian pianist, who served as a mentor at Jazz Piano department of Bela Bartok Conservatoire for over a decade, consistently underlines the combination of jazz and classical music.

Lakatos will be at Salon for the special concert, his first in Istanbul. The concert will be organized by Gül Baba Heritage Foundation, with an aim to develop cultural relations between Turkey and Hungary.

The pianist will take the stage along with the quartet of Ferit Odman (drums), Tolga Bilgin (trumpet), Engin Recepoğulları (saxophone) and Ozan Musluoğlu (bass), some of Turkey's leading jazz musicians.