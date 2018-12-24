Istanbul State Opera and Ballet on stage with New Year's concert

The Istanbul State Opera and Ballet will offer a special New Year Vienna concept concert at Zorlu PSM Turkcell Stage on Dec. 27, 2018, consisting of pieces by famous Austrian composer, Johann Strauss: his famous operetta "Die Fledermaus" ("The Bat"), and his waltzes and polkas. Nesrin Gönüldağ, Nazlı Deniz Süren, Ufuk Toker and Deniz Yetim, the vocalists in the concert, will be accompanied by the Istanbul State Opera and Ballet Orchestra. For the famous "Beautiful Blue Danube, " waltz dancers Berfu Elmas and Çağatay Özmen will take the stage. Under the tutelage of Sercan Gazeroğlu, the Istanbul State Opera and Ballet Children's Choir will do pieces, such as "Mutlu Bir Yılın Özlemi" ("Yearning for a Happy Year"), "Hoş Geldin Yeni Yıl" ("Welcome New Year"), "We Wish You a Merry Christmas" and "Jingle Bells." The concert will also be presented at Kadıköy Süreyya Opera and Ballet on Jan. 3 and 5.