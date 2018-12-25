İş Sanat to host Spanish pianist Ariadna Castellanos

Spanish pianist Ariadna Castellanos, who combines electro rhythms with piano and flamenco, will be at İş Sanat on Jan. 25. With her virtuosity, creativity and musical variety that combines different styles, Spanish pianist and composer Adriana Castellanos is shown among the most prominent musicians of her generation.

Nominated for Latin Grammy for the "Best Production of the Year" award with her first album "Flamenco en Black and White," the artist occupied the top rows of Spain's music lists in 2016 with her second album "MJU:ZIK," in which she combined piano and electro music.

Graduated from Guildhall School of Music in the U.K. and Berklee College of Music in the U.S., Ariadna Castellanos is the only Spanish artist who was granted with a Presidential Scholarship. Harmonizing flamenco and jazz, Castellanos combined classical technique with improvisation and created a new style. The artist shared the stage with leading artists such as Paco de Lucia, Paquito de Ribera, Michael Camilo, Richard Bona, and Herbie Hancock at many corners of the world.

In addition to songs she recorded with Alejandro Sanz, Nach and Pepe de Lucia, the artist put her signature on many soundtracks. Despite her young age, Castellanos is shown among the most important, promising musicians of our time.

Conducting her studies for her upcoming album "Monster," Ariadna Castellanos will be at İş Sanat on Jan. 25, 2019 at 8:30 p.m.