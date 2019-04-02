World famous techno-house DJ to set Istanbul on fire

Big Burn Istanbul will be organized for the third time this summer. The series has hosted great figures from the global electronic music world including Nastia, Marc Romboy, Eagles & Butterflies and Roman Flügel. On the night of April 12, it will bring together dance lovers and Radio Slave at RX Istanbul. With the coming of spring, nightlife in the city is beginning to get colorful. Coming to the forefront with his electronic music, Radio Salve will perform in the metropolis one more time with the support of Burn Energy Drink.

Radio Slave, aka Matthew Edwards, is a world-renowned techno supremo based in Berlin and has been one of the world's best DJs and producers since 1992. He is also behind the Rekids recording company and is well established in the field.

Performing around the world in many places, such as Cocoon Club Frankfurt, WOMB (Official) Tokyo, fabriclondon, Space Ibiza and Trouw Amsterdam, Radio Slave was named among the best remixers of the world by DJ Mag.