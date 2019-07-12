Big Burn Istanbul returns for third year with great lineup

Quickly becoming a tradition, Big Burn Istanbul has set out to bring together more Electronic Music lovers in its third year. With ever-increasing number of audiences, the festival hosted more than 45,000 music lovers in its first two years.

Some 100 international and local DJs and their producers have taken the stage in five settings during the Big Burn Festival up to now. The upcoming summer event, which will offer amusement and music experience for three days, will be run from July 26-28.

Promising a great lineup, the festival's new home is in Şile, a district of Istanbul. Surrounded by unique nature, Şile Woodyville Treehouses, which have large campsites and bungalow houses, will be home to electronic music lovers.

The DJs and producers who will participate were recently announced and include Adiel, Antigone, Behrouz, Be Svendsen, Carlita, Francesca Lombardo, Ilario Alicante, Len Faki, Marco Resmann, Mind Against, Monoloc, Matthew Dekay, Oceanvs Orientalis, Ruede Hagelstein and Peggy Gou, whose jaw-dropping performance last year is still remembered.

The stars of the global electronic music stage that were announced earlier are Clapton, Damian Lazarus, David Mayer, Dubfire, Guy Gerber, Joachim Pastor, N'TO, Nastia, Recondite, Stephan Bodzin and Woralks.