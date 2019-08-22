Tenor Frangoulis to share stage with Alikii in Bodrum

World-renowned tenor Mario Frangoulis, who can combine samples from opera, pop, rock, folk, R&B and world music in five different languages, will perform at Bodrum Ancient Theater on the night of Aug. 25 and offer music lovers an unforgettable night. In the concert, where young soprano Aliki will be the special guest, İzmir State Opera and Ballet Orchestra will accompany Frangoulis.

Frangoulis is known for his clear vocal performances, singing in five different languages, and his mix of interpretations of classical and modern works and combinations of music genres. His career began in the West End of London when he was discovered by Sir Cameron Mackintosh. Having released more than 20 albums, he has worked with various artists including Klaus Meine (Scorpions), Angela Gheorghiu, Placido Domingo and Jose Carreras, Sarah Brightman and Lara Fabian.

On the night of Aug. 25, the concert, which will begin with the well-known song "A La Luna De Valencia," will present the tenor's performance with Aliki, who is

also the Global Honorary Ambassador of the World Encephalitis Society.

The İzmir State Opera and Ballet will perform under the baton of by Lokas Karytinos, the conductor, music director of the Greek National Opera and winner of the Greek Honorary Award.