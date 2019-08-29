'Alice' the musical continues at Zorlu PSM

Istanbul's Zorlu PSM will continue to stage "Alice," a contemporary musical adaptation of Lewis Carroll's literary masterpiece "Alice in Wonderland," following its extraordinary success last season.

The musical mesmerized audiences with some glamorous stage design, costumes and music.

The show is a coming of age story of a young girl who is lost in today's virtual world, where real-life communication is often overlooked. The musical features Ezgi Mola, Enis Arıkan, Merve Dizdar, İbrahim Selim, Şükrü Özyıldız and Serenay Sarıkaya. "Alice" will be performed at Turkcell Stage on Sept. 5 and Sept. 6.