Kovacs on Istanbul stage for 3 nights

Having gained worldwide fame, Kovacs will perform in Istanbul for three nights on Sept. 2, 4 and 5.

After completing her studies in Eindoven, Netherlands, Kovacs made a name for herself with her performances at open mic nights, and over the years managed to create her own unique path and captivated the world with her dark charm.

With her musical talent compared to legends such as Amy Winehouse and Nina Simone, her YouTube views have exceeded 60 million and she has received many awards and performed at global festivals.

Undoubtedly becoming one of the soul pop stars of today, Kovacs will be at %100 Studio with an unforgettable performance on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday.