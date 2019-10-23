Training a must for trendy new profession of DJing

Disc jockeying, better known as DJing, has become one of the most popular professions in the entertainment industry all over the world in recent years. It is a job that requires a fine ear for rhythm and good relations with social communities, but no knowledge of musical notes.



When it comes to music in the world now, DJs have come to lead audiences and steer the market. Therefore, due to its impact, a professional field followed by large groups of people has emerged.



Today, musical works by world-renowned DJs, such as Van Buuren, David Guetta, Tiesto, Calvin Harris, Martin Garrix, Dimitri Thivaios/Michael Thivaios and DJ Hardwell, as well as their concerts where they address the audience with their exuberant stage performances, have made this profession even more popular.



DJing, which seems easy when looking from outside, undoubtedly has its own challenges. First of all, for someone who does not have a knowledge of music and musical notes to become a DJ, at least the sense of rhythm must be developed and hand-brain coordination must be ensured.



Key point: Fine ear for rhythm



According to Süden Pamir, one of the first sound engineers in Turkey, the key point in the DJing profession is that it does not require a knowledge of musical notes or mastering music, but a serious and spohisticated ear for rhythm.



Emphasizing that DJing requires good communication with the audience, Pamir stated, "DJing has become a profession that requires you to know the expectations of the audience, in how many minutes you have to play a familiar track and where to stop. It is the ability to perceive people's wishes and give them what they want."



Pamir pointed out that today's popular profession of DJing rewards the ability to feel the audience and to respond to their feelings, adding, "While the knowledge of music and musical notes is not necessarily required, training is essential for DJing. For one thing, you have to master the history of music very seriously. This is because every genre of music develops on the previous genre. Therefore, it is necessary to have a good music culture. It is also essential to have a serious music archive in order to feel the wishes of people and present the music to them simultaneously. You need to master technology seriously and use technological devices. You need to communicate with the audience and be aware of what is current. Which tracks have come out, how often are they are listened to, and what age groups listen to it? You need to keep your ability of empathy open. This is an artistic skill. Therefore, this profession has courses and training. There are training sessions ending with everyone preparing a set of 10 minutes."



Pamir further noted that the most important reason why electronic music, which DJs use effectively in their performances in the world and in Turkey, has become popular is that the resonance of the planet tends in this direction.



Indicating that there is a resonance from the formation of the planet to the present day, Pamir continued, "This resonance changes with earthquakes and the thickening of the earth's crust. So, the rhythm of nature is getting faster and faster. The rhythm of classical music was around 70 beats per minute (BMP) in the 1800s and 1900s, 100 BMP in the 1990s, during the time of Michael Jackson, and has exceeded 130 BMP now. This has something to do with the Earth's resonance. So, tracks in this rhythm have come to drag the audience. So, this is beyond our power now. We automatically pursue these rhythms so that the static electricity accumulated in us is discharged along with the rhythm of nature. The current equivalent of earth's resonance has become electronic music."



Orhan Karpat, who has been DJing in Turkey for 16 years and also lecturing on DJing at a special training center, stated that DJing definitely requires a knowledge of rhythm. Pointing out the importance of the DJ's good analysis of the environment in which he or she performs, Karpat noted, "Training is a must for DJing. You have to really love and want this job. For that, you have to improve yourself. I am teaching DJing right now. The training consists of the terms and technique of DJing, sensation, equipment connections and communication with the audience. Since DJing is a performance-based job, you add something to yourself and you get experience as long as you play."