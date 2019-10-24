Pera's Electronic Bridges focuses on live coding in music this month

The Electronic Bridges event series, organized by Pera Museum in cooperation with music collective ÆVOM, continues with the speech of Selçuk Artut and Alp Tuğan from RAW, who performs audiovisual performances, titled "Live Coding as a Form of Expression." The second meeting of the long-running series will address how the method of live coding can be integrated into the electronic music production process today at 6:30 p.m. After the speech, the event will continue with RAW's performance at 8 p.m.



Pera Museum continues to offer its visitors a multifaceted program with projects focusing on different areas of art. In the Electronic Bridges speech and performance series, implemented in cooperation with Istanbul-based music collective ÆVOM, electronic music will be brought into question through various areas that this contemporary style interacts with and is nourished from, including technology, literature, cinema, environment, psychology, sociology, computer games, politics, urban transformation, nature and philosophy. The second meeting of the series will begin with the speech titled "Live Coding as A Form of Expression" by Selçuk Artut and Alp Tuğan, creators of RAW, at 6:30 p.m. today. In the speech, which will be held at the Pera Museum Auditorium, how live coding methods and tools can be integrated into the creation process of electronic music and the extent to which it provides opportunities to the musician regarding original creativity will be addressed in light of theoretical and practical expansion.



Based on the fact that contemporary musicians use the ready-made opportunities provided by technology in creating sound compositions and search for new technologies to create the technologies needed when they believe the existing facilities are insufficient, the speakers will share the particulars of the live coding method, which allows musicians to develop programs in detail that can work in accordance with their specific needs.



Selçuk Artut and Alp Tuğan will meet with the audience at Pera Cafe at 8 p.m. after the talk.