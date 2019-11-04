Electronic music, dance to stir up Istanbul, Ankara

John Digweed, a true living legend of electronic dance music (EDM), will perform in Istanbul and Ankara on Nov. 8 and 9. sponsored in part by Burn Energy Drink.



Burn will host the British producer and DJ at the Istanbul RX on Friday, Nov. 8 and at the Pixel Club Ankara on Saturday, Nov. 9



The founder of the Bedrock Records record label, which has contributed to the careers of numerous artists, the former resident DJ of legendary New York club Twilo, and the producer of numerous EPs with his colleague Sasha, John Digweed has proved himself in the electronic dance music stage with his career of over 20 years.



Awarded the title of "Best DJ" by DJ Mag in 2001, Digweed has become one of the touchstones of popular culture with his contributions to the soundtrack for "Trainspotting" and tours with David Bowie. Digweed takes listeners on a melodic and mysterious journey with his timbres from acid house to techno, from trance to progressive house, and supports his music with sharp rhythms.