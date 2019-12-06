Berlin Philharmonic Piano Quartet brings fresh repertoire to Istanbul this weekend

The Berlin Philharmonic Piano Quartet, composed of members of the Berlin Philharmonic, will offer a repertoire at the Cemal Reşit Rey (CRR) Concert Hall in Istanbul at 8 p.m. on Dec. 8.



The quartet, consisting of pianist Markus Groh, violinist Luis Esnaola, violist Matthew Hunter and cellist Knut Weber, will perform a piece showcased in Istanbul for the first time.

The work, simply entitled "Piano Quartet," was written for the ensemble by American soundtrack composer Danny Elfman, who is particularly known for soundtracking the works of Tim Burton, as well as The Simpsons.



The quartet will also perform "Phantasy for Piano Quartet, H.94" by Frank Bridge, the instructor of British composer Benjamin Britten, as well as the "The Piano Quartet No. 1 in G minor, Op. 25" by Johannes Brahms, a name synonymous with the very concept of a quartet.

Audiences can therefore look forward to works both new and previously unexplored, offering a blend of classicism, romanticism and modernism.