Antalya State Opera and Ballet salutes new year with rich program

Antalya State Opera and Ballet (DOB) will open its curtains with a variety of programs in the first month of the new year. Antalya DOB, which will meet the audience in January with a total of 11 performances, including operas, operettas, musicals, ballets and concerts, continues rehearsals.

Antalya DOB will step into the new year with the cheerful operetta "Die Csárdásfürstin" ("The Csardas Princess"), which is considered the most successful work of Hungarian composer Emmerich Kalman, on Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. The musical "Memleketim" ("My Hometown"), edited by Deniz Yıldız and staged by Fatih Şanal, will be performed on Jan. 9 at 8 p.m. and on Jan. 11 at 3 p.m.

The concert featuring the works of composers Claudio Monteverdi, İsmail Dede Efendi, Francesco Cavalli and Ali Ufki Bey will be performed on Jan. 14 at 8 p.m. Antalya DOB will stage the ballet "Romeo and Juliet" on Jan. 18, 21 and 30 at 8 p.m.

In cooperation with the General Directorate of Cultural Heritage and Museums, the concert "Nefesli Serenatlar" ("Wind Serenade") will be performed on Jan. 20 at 3 p.m. and the world-famous opera "Madama Butterfly" will be performed on Jan. 23 at 8 p.m. Antalya DOB will present a special concert consisting of the works of Russian composers on Jan. 25 at 8 p.m. and will stage the opera "Murat IV" once again on Jan. 28.