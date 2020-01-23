Russian composers concert by Antalya State Opera and Ballet

Antalya State Opera and Ballet (DOB) has organized a special concert for art lovers comprising of works by Russian composers. According to the statement of the Antalya DOB, the concert will take place at Haşim İşcan Cultural Center Opera Stage on Jan. 25.

The compositions being played at the concert include pieces from Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, Sergei Rachmaninoff, Alexander Dargomyzhsky, Nikolai Andreyevich Rimsky-Korsakov, Mikhail Ivanovich Glinka and Arthur Rubinstein. These songs have been composed with inspiration from the works of world-renowned Russian poets and authors, such as Leo Tolstoy and Alexander Pushkin.

Works around the themes of love, patriotism, the Pastoral world and the pain of separation mirror the artistic, social and cultural sensitivity of Russian tradition from different angles. Sopranos Arzu Aydoğdumu, Semiha Derya Boran, Işılay Meriç Karataş and Gizem Şener, mezzo-sopranos Medine Tuganova and Bilge Yılmaz, and baritons Serhat Konukman and Mehmet Ali Tutar along with pianists Ahmet Sait Karabulut and Anna Tepretmez will take the stage at the concert.