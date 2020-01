Yapı Kredi bomontiada's concert series "Tuesday Classics," featuring classical music, is welcoming Golden Horn Brass, the first and longest-running brass instruments quintet in Turkey, this month. The concert "The Storm in the Sea of Galilee " will be held at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 28 on the fourth floor of Yapı Kredi bomontiada in Istanbul's Şişli district.

Founded in 2004 by horn player Begüm Gökmen, Golden Horn Brass is a core team that has the power of a giant orchestra. The quintet weaves music like a golden cloth with their most delicate and fragile crystal timbres in their instruments since the first day they collaborated. The band is composed of distinguished musicians who are specialized in both orchestral repertoire and education.

The quintet, which has been the source of motivation for other Turkish composers for years, contributes to the socialization of music through their events which are aimed at introducing music to youth and training them under the title of "education concerts." As in all their concerts, Golden Horn Brass will feature meticulously-prepared baroque and classical period works at the concert at Yapı Kredi bomontiada, as well as unforgettable jazz and pop songs and the sophisticated arrangements of folk melodies.