Down the rabbit hole of Brexit: The odds of a no-deal divorce

"Let us make 'Brexit' a success," said British Prime Minister Theresa May on the night of the last Wednesday of April 2017. May's remarks came at a dinner she hosted for European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker at 10 Downing Street for the first face-to-face talks since she triggered the two-year process of withdrawing from the European Union.





Juncker, in response to the host, reportedly warned that Brexit cannot be a success, and he left "Downing Street 10 times as skeptical as I [he] was before." Juncker, later on, made a phone call to Germany and the voice on the end of the line was that of German Chancellor Angela Merkel. The next day Merkel told her own members of Parliament at the Bundestag that "some in Britain still have delusions" as Juncker thought May was living "in another galaxy" with her demands for the Brexit deal.

Brexit, from day one, is as clear as mud. For almost two and a half years since the United Kingdom voted to leave the EU, May has had to play the grandstander with her mantra that "no deal is better than a bad deal." Only 20 days after the "leave" vote on June 23, 2016, the Conservative Party member May became prime minister and bequeathed a crisis that has no end in sight, at least until December 2020. There is much to be said about the ongoing Brexit crisis, and a lot has already been put into words. But still, question marks are looming over the trajectory of the Brexit debate, and the lack of answers is only making things worse.

In one of the most recent episodes of the Brexit drama, a parliamentary vote on the draft withdrawal agreement negotiated with the EU was delayed until the week of Jan. 14, amid predictions that May would fail to get enough votes from the Commons for the Brexit deal. By offering the Commons such a last possible minute vote, the 62-year-old prime minister, wants to leave no alternative to her Brexit plan, as the deadline of March 29, 2019, the day that the U.K. is due to leave the EU, nears fast.

In the event that May's current withdrawal agreement cannot get enough parliamentary votes, no agreement can be reached with the EU and no extension is agreed on, the U.K. will automatically leave the bloc with no deal. And for many, a no-deal Brexit is the worst thing that could ever happen, a long way off of making Brexit "a success."





If there were a God of Brexit, May would be the most devoted servant begging for help. There are less than 100 days until March 29 and deep divisions in Parliament have raised the chances of leaving the EU without a deal, increasing calls for a second referendum to break the deadlock. For sure, a no-deal Brexit will cost the U.K. an arm and a leg, or perhaps two. More specifically, a no-deal scenario will push the future of Northern Ireland, a part of the island nation of the U.K., toward an intricate maze. Unlike other components of the U.K., the resonance of Brexit will be deeper for Northern Ireland, which shares a border with the Republic of Ireland, an EU country.

I learned about the problematic situation of Northern Ireland's Brexit case in detail from a book, "Preparing for Brexit: Actors, Negotiations and Consequences," by Lee McGowan, a professor of comparative European politics, and Jean Monnet chair of European Integration in the School of History, Anthropology, Philosophy and Politics at Queen's University Belfast. The book was on the reading list of a book club I am a part of, and we discussed the book with some colleagues of mine a few months ago.

Having already been acquainted with the way he looks at the U.K.'s preparation period of the looming Brexit, I thought McGowan himself could be a proper source for answers to my questions on Northern Ireland's inextricable Brexit doom. So, I held an interview with him.





The big question of Northern Ireland

"The U.K. is potentially facing a real crisis. We are in a mess," Lee McGowan said in the very beginning of the interview. Dissimilar to England and Wales' vote for "leave," Northern Ireland and Scotland preferred to "remain" in the EU.

In his book, McGowan said that according to the U.K.'s devolved administrations, "May's stance on Brexit is very much perceived as an "English" response with an English agenda at heart and is also regarded as a misjudged assessment that is overriding prevailing views in other parts of the U.K."

Similar to his argument in the book, he told me that, "So often, the entire process has felt much like an English issue and less of a U.K. one with events focused in London and little interest given to Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland."