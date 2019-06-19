As NATO crumbles, so do its accomplices in Turkey

Setting aside the hotly debated live debate between Istanbul's two mayoral candidates, I would like to elaborate on an important remark by Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chairman Devlet Bahçeli, "NATO is not a backyard and a toy for the U.S., nor is it a global organization where they include some and exclude others arbitrarily."

Bahçeli is right. If this was not the case, NATO would have been abolished on the grounds that communism collapsed, leaving no need for such an organization.

The U.S. sustains NATO to use in other affairs and in the Middle East in particular. After all, the Soviet Union and the Warsaw Pact collapsed, but the Russian state is still in one piece, including their nuclear weapons. Furthermore, China has also kept up with the country.

Knowing this, Bahçeli means "NATO should not be like this" when saying "NATO is not." He made another important remark, "If this is the case, Turkey should immediately question all unilateral international ties and connections, including its NATO membership, and stop its dialogue with all entities that create dependency and captivity!"

Turkey can maintain this policy of "recovery from dependency" only with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's leadership and Bahçeli's support. In the contrary case, Turkey will go back to its old passive policy of being a satellite seemingly heading toward "democracy and peace."

The "overthrow of Erdoğan" is therefore the main problem for the West and the West-funded actors in the country holding up Kemalism. They know that Erdoğan pursues the true Kemalist foreign policy today; whereas they were floating on air when Ismet Pasha said, "A new world will be established with Turkey in it," they continue to push the limits of insults when Erdoğan practices the same policy.

On the other hand, a crucial meeting was held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan recently. A number of countries, some home to Muslim majorities, others not, some theocratic, others secular and some big, others small, including Turkey, Russia, China, India, Iran, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Palestine, attended the meeting.

All of the attendees have been cheated by the U.S. in some way or another. This was a kind of congress of oppressed nations, similar to the 1955 Bandung Conference. Let us say this time it was a joint action by "those not aligned and those seeking to get rid of alignment." You could also name it the "Expanded Shanghai" or Eurasian bloc.

For the first time, China said: "An Asian Alliance that can resist NATO must be established." This is why the West does and will do their damnedest to stop Erdoğan, the third ring of this bloc, since they cannot overthrow Russian President Vladimir Putin and China.

Well, could these developments lead to a new world war, with the U.S. and the EU on one side and the Eurasian Alliance on the other? Let this question be answered by NATO-supported names in the Republican People's Party (CHP), now that they know these issues and guide party Chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu.