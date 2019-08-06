The unlimited hypocrisy in liberal politics

The dystopic atmosphere of George Orwell's novel "1984" was fiction. One of the noteworthy aspects of the imagined dictatorship in the novel is its distortion of concepts. Everyone who has read the novel would readily remember these three sentences: "War is peace. Freedom is slavery. Ignorance is strength." The dystopic atmosphere described in the novel is a reality in today's liberal world. Those who utter the notion of "freedom of expression" most are pursuing policies of violence and censorship intended to silence people, while the concept "positive discrimination" is being used to whitewash crimes. Let's look at Britain to make my point clearer. Debates in Britain over Brexit have become a catalyst for polarization. Liberals have set their sights on those who defend Brexit.

Among the forms of anti-Brexit protests that have mostly turned violent in recent months, the most famous is about throwing milkshakes at Brexit supporters. But throwing anything at a person on the street is an act of violence. According to liberals, however, launching a milkshake throwing campaign against those who do not think along the same lines is a "political struggle" and a "peaceful protest." Even a veteran British soldier who had served in the army for 22 years was targeted in this assault campaign.

One can say: "Come on, it's just a milkshake! What's the big deal?" But the issue is not so simple. Nigel Farage, leader of the Brexit Party, was also targeted in a milkshake attack.

Farage's assailant was arrested. That is to say, contrary to the arguments of liberals, British courts considered the act as a violent attack. But liberal media began to churn out content that heaped praise on these assaults, which are formally crimes. Tom Peck, who writes for the Independent, wrote, "Nigel Farage getting hit by a milkshake isn't funny, it's absolutely hilarious," when covering the milkshake attack in his piece. A shocking remark upon this bizarre incident, which was bizarre yet acceptable up to that point, came from the British comedian and actress Jo Brand. Brand cracked a "joke" on a talk show on BBC Radio 4 saying, "Why bother with a milkshake when you could get some battery acid?"

What the BBC only did about that remark, which would have dominated the headlines for days if the targeted politician had been a liberal, was to remove only the joke from the content. But acid attack victims have not found Brand's "joke" as funny as liberals thought. In a joint statement of protest, they called for Brand's arrest.

Brand was not the only liberal who would like to see an acid attack. Ruth Townsley, an activist working for the charity Happy City, congratulated Paul Crowther, Farage's assailant, on her social media account and wrote, "I'd prefer acid but a milkshake will do for now I guess."

Another sympathetic statement about the crime, extolled by the liberal media and supported by a comedian with a demand for an acid attack, came from the British franchise of Burger King, one of the biggest global hamburger chains. Burger King U.K. wrote on its official social media account: "Dear people of Scotland. We're selling milkshakes all weekend. Have fun" – essentially sanctioning political violence.

Of course, no politician is immune from the protest. The issue here is not Nigel Farage's views. A physical attack against a politician is being whitewashed by liberal circles and the attackers are being encouraged to commit more assaults, even acid attacks.

If these attacks had targeted liberal politicians instead, would the liberal media have treated them as fun? Or had the one who called for an "acid attack" against a targeted liberal politician been a conservative, would it have been glossed over as a joke? What would happen when a company openly defended violence against liberal politicians? Without doubt, the media would be inundated with headlines about "far-right violence" and the call for an acid attack would be equated with "Nazism." For freedom of expression and the right of representation are crucial concepts for liberals.

Those who still say: "Come on, it's just a milkshake! What's the big deal?" You should know that liberals' hypocrisy regarding crimes is not limited to political violence. And the term "positive discrimination," which holds the promise of supporting victims of social discrimination, has become another instrument for liberals to whitewash crimes.

In the U.S., the Houston Public Library recently launched an initiative in collaboration with LGBT organizations. Transgender people will read stories to children at the library with the aim of raising "their awareness of gender equality."

Families reacted to that and began staging protests outside the library. The same media that extols violent attacks by liberals has portrayed these families' peaceful protests with the tag "anti-LGBT." But the families did not cower in the face of the slander and continued their protests. What happened next? Two of the transgender individuals chosen for reading stories to children turned out to be convicted child sex offenders. One of them had assaulted four children, including an 8-year-old boy.

After that revelation, the library apologized to the public. But for the investigators who were labeled as "reactionary and homophobic" and who faced accusations meant to discredit them, the revelation would have been impossible because the library had not even completed a background check on these individuals. We already saw above how the liberal media, which censored peaceful protests and the concerns of families with the label "reactionary," affirmed even physical violence when it comes to liberals.

Racism and homophobia are definitely unacceptable, but liberals deploying these labels for defamation, ignoring various crimes ranging from political violence to sexual abuse, extolling them and even emboldening the perpetrators for further crimes stems from a radical culture of violence and censorship. That contradiction with liberal theory and practice is the embodiment of the dystopia in "1984" in today's world.

* Blogger