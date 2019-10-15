Climate mafia exploits the billion-dollar climate project

Climate change is being presented as a looming challenge for the entire world, while also being approached as a possible economic opportunity.

Walks, seminars and symposiums are being held across the globe to spread public awareness about the looming challenges of climate change. Extreme weather conditions brought on by the changes are being predicted across the globe and to discuss the issue, a series of events are being scheduled with the assistance and support of civil society activists, government departments and volunteers. Like many other industries and sectors, some elements are taking advantage of climate change to twist for their vested interests and economic benefits.

Today the "climate change mafia" has proven that they are more powerful than scores of other organizations in the world in exploiting minors through the indoctrination of climate philosophy by using slogans and urgent instructions. For climate change walks, school children are being hired and forced to volunteer by this "climate mafia," which is sheer exploitation and dangerous in its consequences, like any other promulgation of a particular agenda.

Students of schools and colleges are being routinely forced to participate in these walks and seminars. In the same perspective and fashion on Sept. 20 students, civil society activists and volunteers were motivated to ensure participation in rallies across the globe.

On the other side, climate protests have completely rejected scientists' climate change theories. Since their approach has been futile with adults, they are now targeting minors and young adults. Today is the big day. The day that the theory of climate change is undermined by so-called environmentalists.

This is a unique example of student exploitation that has not been seen in years.

The climate mafia has triggered a huge debate around the world. This movement has stunned parents, who are shocked at the influence it has attained in schools.

Today these kids are being used as a pressure tactic for the launching of climate action; tomorrow who knows what other campaigns these students will be exploited for or what the next agenda will be. Are these students being used for harboring the agenda of powerful lobbies? Why are minors being dramatically politicized? Who wrote the slogans being carried on placards and banners? Why is the climate change lobby using these kids as their mouthpiece? These are questions that are still unanswered by those who are behind this climate strike.

According to The Sun: "Parents risk 60-pound fines as kids bunk off school for Britain's biggest climate change protest, with millions hitting the streets." Who is going to pay these fines? Parents should ask the world climate pundits and the nongovernmental organizations minting billions of dollars in the name of the climate emergency to allocate some funds for this fine because this massive movement is being run for climate change.

To force the students to participate in the Friday protest for the launching of the new climate agenda is really the most dangerous trend that has been engineered by the masterminds of the climate change lobby.

They have set a trend in which children are heavily politicized for their agenda.

Parents are worried as minors are exploited for the vested interests of those lobbyists whose billions of dollars seem to be at stake due to the failure of the climate change myth.

There is no difference between religious fanatics and the climate wing who used children as a shield for the accomplishment of their vile agendas and the climate pundits who ordered the school's administration to ensure their participation.

The climate mafia exploiting the presence of minors and school children at the protests to gain sympathy and support on account of the next generation being at the risk of climate change implications and the possible looming threat because of the climate change mantra.

The time has come to evaluate the reality on the ground and to expose the elements aimed at exploiting the climate change mantra for their economic interests.

