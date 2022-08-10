The Republic of Türkiye ranks in the top five globally for its number of diplomatic missions with 255 missions in different countries around the world. Considering that there are only 45 leading world economies and 193 countries in the world, this considerable figure coupled with Türkiye’s position in global diplomacy and its success in representing the Turkish flag worldwide are beyond valuable.

Türkiye managed to make extraordinary achievements despite being up against two "black swans," namely the global COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, and was truly appreciated by the United Nations and many powerful countries home to the world's leading organizations for its evacuation operations and ability to supply medical aid and food to regions in need.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry is accelerating its investments in wide-ranging digital diplomacy and projects to develop technology in order to take Türkiye's "humanitarian and entrepreneurial" diplomatic success to an even more ambitious level in 2023 and beyond.

Making the best of the hardest times through the art of diplomacy, Türkiye takes policies, strategies and applications to the next level with the Foreign Ministry’s “wise and compassionate” diplomatic moves. Going beyond just strengthening Türkiye’s diplomatic presence in its neighboring geography, it also focuses on an ever-growing "cooperation" process that spans all the way to Africa, Asia and Latin America.

Türkiye’s achievements in "humanitarian and enterprising diplomacy" in the field and at the table along with its proven skills and projects in the national defense industry reinforce the country's ability to be an important global actor and a playmaker in its region.

Türkiye's "global and regional opening" strategy, which has been carried out with great success over the last 20 years and has exponentially expanded in the last eight years, has helped increase the number of its diplomatic missions to 255 from 162 in 2002.

Research by experts from the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT), the establishment of 255 diplomatic missions and the fact that with every diplomatic mission Türkiye opens in Africa its exports to that country increase by 25%-30% all help explain why Türkiye's exports have been moving toward $250 billion-260 billion, approaching a new record in the history of the republic.

When the average distance between countries in global trade increased from 5,156 kilometers (3,203 miles) to 5,197 kilometers in 2019, Türkiye’s average export distance increased from 2,953 kilometers to 3,157 kilometers in the same period. Meanwhile, Türkiye’s diplomatic missions accelerate its activities in Asia-Pacific with the "Asia Anew Initiative" while also expanding in Africa, which was acclaimed by African countries. In addition, Türkiye’s diplomatic and commercial dialogue has been strengthening with Latin America. Once Türkiye's average export distance reaches 4,000 to 4,500 kilometers, Türkiye's export volume will increase to $300 billion (TL 5.38 trillion) and beyond.

During such a special period when the global supply chain system is being restructured in Türkiye's favor, it is very possible for the country to increase its export volume to $300 billion and then $500 billion going forward. All of this is due to the country's experience and strength in terms of trade as well as the success of Türkiye's "humanitarian and enterprising diplomacy."

Türkiye has taken historic strides that will allow it to find common solutions to global issues more intensively in its relations and commercial diplomacy with Africa, Asia-Pacific and Latin America. This in turn will lead to more intense mutual direct investments and more intense trade in goods and services.

Türkiye's wise and compassionate, sustainable approach to diplomacy will carry the country forward in 2023 and beyond, serving as inspiration for all developing countries.