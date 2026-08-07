For a country as politically driven as the Republic of Türkiye – where politics has always occupied a central place in public life and thoroughly shaped society – reaching a quarter-century in power is not a small achievement.

When the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) was founded in the early 2000s, Türkiye was going through an extraordinary period. Following the decline of the Motherland Party (ANAP), established by the late President Turgut Özal, the country's political trajectory became increasingly unstable after Özal assumed the presidency and Süleyman Demirel succeeded him.

The Welfare Party's (RP) rise to power, with its emphasis on Islamic values, brought the re-emergence of military tutelage, which had previously manifested itself through the coups of 1960 and 1980. On Feb. 28, 1997, the military issued a memorandum that forced the resignation of the late Prime Minister Necmettin Erbakan and brought down the Refah-Yol (Refah stands for R in the RP) coalition government. When coalition partner Tansu Çiller later attempted to rebuild her political movement, her party fractured, and the Refah-Yol government never returned to office.

The governments that followed were all short-lived. By the time of the late Prime Minister Bülent Ecevit's administration – which had once secured 36% of the vote – called early elections, public support had collapsed to barely 1%-1.5%. The dramatic decline of what had once been Türkiye's leading political force was itself a telling reflection of the country's political climate.

Meanwhile, even before the AK Party was officially established, opinion polls conducted by the GENAR research company indicated that the new movement had the potential to win approximately 34.5% of the vote.

The party went on to achieve virtually that level of support in its very first election. When the ballots were counted, only two parties had entered Parliament: the AK Party and the Republican People's Party (CHP). All other political parties had failed to cross the electoral threshold.

When the AK Party assumed office, Türkiye was experiencing what many regarded as a period of political stagnation. Military tutelage and economic guardianship still dominated public life, and the country itself was increasingly portrayed as difficult to govern.

From its first days in office, the AK Party distinguished itself from previous governments by systematically analyzing Türkiye's structural problems and the expectations of its citizens. It not only identified the country's priorities but also established a clear strategy for public services, infrastructure investments and long-term development programs.

As the government responded to public demands through what it viewed as pragmatic policies, its electoral support steadily increased. Over time, the AK Party expanded the scope of individual freedoms, beginning with religious liberty and freedom of conscience, while laying the institutional foundations for broader civil rights across many areas of public life.

The government subsequently entered into a broader confrontation with the system of military tutelage. In this context, the July 2016 failed coup attempt became, in its view, a decisive turning point. Following the defeat of the Gülenist Terror Group's (FETÖ) military coup attempt, military tutelage effectively came to an end, while the elected civilian government consolidated its authority across state institutions.

Like many developing countries, Türkiye faced challenges on several fronts.

Transportation infrastructure was among the priorities. The Republic of Türkiye launched an ambitious investment program that transformed the country's transport network and produced impressive results.

At the same time, a comprehensive health care system was established. Covering the entire country, this network of hospitals, medical professionals and advanced infrastructure has become one of the world’s top public health systems for both ease of access and cost-effectiveness.

Türkiye also addressed its long-standing energy challenges by establishing an integrated energy ecosystem encompassing supply, transmission, and distribution. Today, that system operates with remarkable efficiency.

Having experienced a severe economic crisis in the early 2000s, Türkiye had, by around 2014, become one of the world's fastest-growing economies. Alongside countries such as China and India, Türkiye’s economic growth ranked among the leading emerging economies.

In particular, during the past decade, Türkiye has also made significant advances in diplomacy, international relations, and the development of its defence industry.

One could list more of these achievements. Yet the broader lesson is perhaps more important: when governments focus on meeting the needs and expectations of their own people, countries develop, prosper and grow.

Leadership has undoubtedly played a powerful role in this process. Having led the AK Party since its founding 25 years ago, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has, in many respects, demonstrated a leadership style based on rational decision-making.

His leadership may be evaluated from many angles. Yet his defining qualities are his moral clarity, his readiness to make tough decisions, and his ability to achieve targets through carefully planned and implemented policies.

Another characteristic that stands out is his consistent emphasis on standing with the people, upholding law, justice, fairness, and defending the oppressed. Regardless of the circumstances or the international actors involved, Erdoğan has consistently sought to project what he regards as a principled and just position.

Today, many developing nations cite Türkiye's experience of economic development, growth, and modernisation as a model.

Although Türkiye is neither the world's largest economy nor its most populous nation, Erdoğan is today widely regarded as one of the world's three most influential political leaders. In my view, this standing stems not only from his role in Türkiye's transformation but also from his willingness to defend justice and the oppressed even when it means challenging the established international order.