I attended the Antalya Diplomacy Forum on Friday. Bringing together politicians, diplomats, academics, journalists and think tankers from 147 countries, the event has already claimed a respectable place among the world’s leading platforms.

The forum took place shortly after the Russian-Ukrainian war entered its third year and against the backdrop of Israel’s massacres in Gaza with the main theme of “Advancing Diplomacy in Times of Turmoil.”

Speaking at the event, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan shared his frustration with the 21st century turning into an age of depression: “The ‘rules-based international order,' which everybody likes to talk about, has been losing its meaning and weight and turning into a mere slogan.”

What the Turkish leader described as the international system’s failure to live up to its basic responsibilities is best reflected by the seemingly endless Israeli massacres in Gaza and Russia's war in Ukraine. Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, too, highlighted the crisis of legitimacy that the international organizations’ failure to address such conflicts. As the international system undergoes its deepest crisis of legitimacy since World War II, Türkiye’s top diplomat has advocated “pioneering the solution of our region’s pressing problems through regional ownership.”

Gaza crisis: Seeking regional ownership

The panel discussion that I moderated, "Hope or Hoax: Envisioning a New Ground in the Middle East," focused on the insincerity of the United States and Europe regarding the Gaza crisis and how there was no reason to be optimistic about a solution unless and until the regional powers claim ownership of their own problems.

The speakers – Wadah Khanfar, Daniel Levy and David Hearst – talked about the challenges associated with the quest for a "two-state solution" and stressed the importance of popular pressure on national governments. Recalling the anti-apartheid struggle in South Africa, Faizal Dawjee’s speech was filled with striking experiences. He also explained how living spaces were segregated and colonized – from universities to beaches where non-whites were not allowed to visit. Dawjee’s remarks made perfectly clear why South Africa charged Israel with genocide before the courts. In contrast, it was unsettling to hear that the U.S. was preparing to sanction South Africa. Speaking up against genocide may be part of South Africa’s national identity, but it is crucial not to leave that country alone in its struggle.

Tensions with Russia in focus at ADF

The second most important topic on the ADF’s agenda was the ongoing tensions between the West and Russia. Let us recall that French President Emmanuel Macron recently fueled a new debate by arguing that Europe must not rule out sending troops to Ukraine. That suggestion was promptly rejected by NATO, Germany and other European governments.

The Kremlin’s spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, warned that such a possibility would render inevitable a clash between Russia and NATO. Russian President Vladimir Putin, in turn, reminded Macron of the fate of past leaders who sent their troops to fight Russia, adding that there can be no world order without Russia and calling for a new security model for Eurasia. Last but not least, the Russian leader highlighted the risk of nuclear war in case of a deployment to Ukraine: “(The Westerners) must realize that we also have weapons that can hit targets on their territory. Strategic nuclear forces are in a state of full readiness. A new intervention attempt against Russia poses the threat of widespread conflict, including the use of nuclear weapons.”

Concerns over that war of words represented a popular topic of conversation in Antalya. The U.S. and Europe want Russia to suffer a “strategic defeat.” Yet Putin reminds them that he won’t accept defeat by playing with the nuclear card, adding that he would like to engage in a “strategic negotiation” with the U.S. and Europe.

2024 will be a difficult year. It is necessary to promote and engage in diplomacy in multiple directions and through multiple stakeholders. The Antalya Diplomacy Forum serves exactly that purpose.