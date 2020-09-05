The powerful states of our age were based in Europe. Many states in other regions, though, found it difficult to maintain the stability of statehood. Western states that consolidated after World War I and World War II had better luck. The Cold War-era Warsaw Pact states, except for those closer to Western Europe geographically, seemed to be institutionally stable, but they were unable to become economically sustainable. Today, most are stuck between the West and Russia.
While Western states ruled their own countries with a colonial-based culture, they also interfered in the internal affairs of other countries as part of their policies. Until NATO was established, interfering in the business of other states was a tactic most commonly used by Britain and France. After the establishment of NATO, while these two states were busy with their own colonies, the task of managing world states in a broad sense turned into a NATO concept.
In some countries, elections and the parties that came to power were often subjected to secret or open intervention by Western actors. While Latin American and African countries are more open to foreign intervention, in countries like Turkey, these interventions have been more sophisticated. Although NATO was meant to maintain security and counter the Warsaw Pact, it was also designed to hand over the control of countries affiliated with NATO to the U.S.
Turkey was represented by a single political party, the Republican People's Party (CHP), in the first years of its establishment. The state, army and politics at the time aimed to transform society with a modern approach.
After World War II, the U.S.-led world order was established. This new order has been perceived as a more democratic approach. As a result, Turkey switched to a multiparty system to adapt, and the Democrat Party (DP) had a strong presence in its first elections. It shifted the country's administration from the CHP and changed the course of the country's politics.
Turkish democracy has experienced military coups almost every 10 years since becoming a republic, and many have claimed that the U.S. is behind the coups. This trend of intervention has become a familiar situation for all NATO countries.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.