Earlier this month, I found myself pushing my limits on the cobbled climbs of Belgium, participating in We Ride Flanders – the amateur version of the legendary Tour of Flanders. As a recreational cyclist from Türkiye, more enthusiastic than athletic, the experience was both humbling and exhilarating. Winding through rolling hills and centuries-old villages, cheered on by locals waving flags and ringing cowbells, I realized that in Flanders, cycling isn’t just a sport – it’s part of life itself. On climbs like the Eikenberg, I ground my way forward, feeling the same blend of exhaustion and euphoria that surely touches even the professional peloton.

Three weeks later, back home, I stood at the starting line of another event: the Istanbul Half Marathon, one of Türkiye’s largest and most prestigious races. This time, it wasn’t about gears and handlebars – it was simply about putting one foot in front of the other. As the Golden Horn sparkled under the morning sun, thousands of runners from around the world gathered with a common purpose: to test themselves and celebrate the simple, universal joy of movement.

For a recreational athlete like me, these two very different events shared the same spirit. Neither was it about winning medals or setting records. They were about showing up, doing the work and experiencing the deep satisfaction that comes from crossing a finish line – any finish line – knowing you gave it your best.

Experiencing the vibrant cycling culture of Flanders made me wonder: Why shouldn’t Türkiye, with its incredible landscapes and youthful energy, embrace cycling even more? The success of the 60th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye, which kicked off this month, demonstrates a growing appetite. And after running through the heart of Istanbul alongside thousands of others, it’s clear that endurance sports in general are finding a bigger place in our national life. Whether on two wheels or two feet, sports offer more than just a physical challenge. It creates community, fuels dreams and builds bridges – across borders, across cultures and sometimes, across our own self-doubt. The road, the race, the run – they are all reminders that the finish line isn’t the end. It’s the beginning of new possibilities.