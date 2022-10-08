Throughout history, civilizations have used each other's knowledge and experience but have also engaged in competition against each other. If we look at the historical evidence, the Greek civilization was influenced by Mesopotamian and Egyptian civilizations and advanced to a further stage with the knowledge gained. Rome and Byzantium built their own countries on top of the Greek civilization. At the same time, Christianity contributed to the establishment of a legal system and the growth of Rome as an empire. Later, when the Islamic civilization emerged, it built a brand new great civilization by basing its law, philosophy, and understanding of science on all the knowledge of ancient Egypt, Rome, Greece and Indo-China. Although the cultures and civilizations created during the age of empires were different from each other, they had respect for one another because of the similarities of their roots.

Western modernism

After the emergence of Western modernism, hence the emergence of science based on observation and experimentation, every civilization and culture in history was regarded as garbage. Along that line of thought, it was then assumed that the only contemporary civilization and cultures remaining were the Western ones.

Later, this understanding of civilization turned into an administrative power. There was some significant progress in science and technology, which was converted into means of production first and next into a war machine. Western civilization was thus transformed into a global phenomenon that is irresistible in terms of state administration, law, and military. All individuals in the world were soon taken captive and enslaved by this huge Western mechanism.

West no longer order setter

When we look at the 20 to 30 years we have left behind, we see that the Western world can no longer establish an order. In the past, when the British went to any corner of the world, it was believed that they established order in one way or another. However, in today's world, Western civilization, which is represented by the United States, can no longer establish an order. We have all seen this in Iraq which the U.S. occupied 20 years ago and in Afghanistan, from which it fled by letting the people trust who trusted Washington fall off the wings of planes.

Time of Islam again

The civilization takeover this time coincides with just such a period. Like the Western civilization came and took its place when the Islamic civilization receded, today there seems to be no other alternative other than Islam to take over the baton of the civilization relay. Islam is the best choice because it was able to protect the essence of its values and divinity based on the original revelation.

Westerners are indeed aware of this alternative. They are trying to undermine this bright future by constantly affiliating the Islamic identity with terrorism and by trying to push people to support terrorists.

Türkiye takes the lead

In the current conjuncture of the world, Türkiye has been rising gradually with every step it has taken, and it demonstrates superiority in almost all areas where it encounters Western states. Of course, Türkiye's historical acquis, deep ties with Islam, geopolitical position and military power gives it an auspicious capacity in many fields, unlike other Islamic countries.

My purpose is not to talk about Türkiye's material or spiritual superiorities here, but to underline that in a world where justice is no longer available, income equality is a farfetched dream, and the rich and multinational conglomerates suck the blood of people of the world, at a time when even European states cannot offer welfare to their people, Türkiye is the only country in the world that might inspire the globe for a new legal system, a new constitution, new equity.

On the one hand, Türkiye is a national nation-state. On the other hand, it has an ​​influence extending from the Middle East and the Caucasus in the East to the interior of Europe in the West, from Russia in the North to Africa in the South.

West versus Afro-Asia

At the beginning of the century, people from the economically underdeveloped world mainly preferred European countries to live in an environment of better prosperity and democracy. They used to run toward European capitals. While the Western countries have been running democracy and keeping their people living in prosperity, they shed blood in poor countries of Africa and Asia. The prosperity of Paris, London, or New York was never valid for their colonies.

Today, many people from its neighboring geographies prefer Türkiye to live in, including from India, China, Africa, the Balkans, Russia, Ukraine, and Latin America. In that case, the constitution, law, and human rights vision that Türkiye will put forth must be a universal one that will not encompass the members of the nation-state only but also inspire the entire world. If the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) of Türkiye evaluates the recent debates regarding the Constitution and laws from this angle, it can lead Türkiye to inspire all of humanity through revolutionary legal reform.