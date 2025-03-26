Israel has started bombing the Gaza Strip again. Israel does not hesitate to bomb innocent Palestinians, even during the holy month of Ramadan. Last week, it bombed civilian buildings and hospitals full of patients and tents of refugees and killed hundreds of innocent children and women. The world remains silent about the ongoing genocide. Neither their Arab or Muslim brethren nor the international community has done something to save the innocent Palestinian people from Israeli oppression.

On the contrary, many regional and global powers directly or indirectly support Israel in committing crimes against humanity and genocide. The victims of Gaza will curse the world and it is clear that their curse sooner or later will haunt us all. Even if the whole world remains silent, everyone who supports Israel or those who remain silent will suffer from the result of the Gaza genocide. Considering the oppression in Gaza, it is possible to evaluate the impact of the Gaza genocide on four different categories of countries and peoples.

The first category is the Arab context. The genocide in Gaza will have grave results for the Arab world. On the one hand, the Arab people largely remain indifferent to the massacres in Palestine, which is no longer a “cause” or even a problem for them. Today, there is no strong, organized Arab society and, therefore, no meaningful reaction to the Gaza genocide. The Arab streets have largely lost their effectiveness. Those who are effective in the Arab world are not responsive to the call of the Palestinians.

On the other hand, the Arab governments do not really raise their voice to prevent or deter Israeli aggression. Due to different reasons, the majority of Arab governments remain silent to or indirectly support the Israeli attacks. For instance, many Arab governments allow Israel to use their air space and seaways. They do not intend to take necessary measures against the Israeli transgressions. No Arab government dares to impose economic sanctions against Israel or limit Israeli activities in their respective territories.

Some Arab governments go further and protect Israel from the attacks of regional actors. They haunt missiles launched by Iran or the Houthis in Yemen. Therefore, sooner or later, most Arab governments will feel the impact of Palestine, the mother of all regional problems. It will haunt the Arab states and influence both their domestic and foreign policies.

The second category is the Muslim ummah. Everyone knows that Palestine, especially the city of al-Quds or Bayt al-Maqdis, is a holy territory for all Muslims. It is a place mentioned in the Quran and also the first qibla for Muslims. Therefore, the problem in Palestine concerns every Muslim individual, person and country. Unfortunately, most Muslim countries remain indifferent to the ongoing Israeli genocide against Palestinians and the holy sites in Bayt al-Maqdis.

While some of the Muslim countries are heavily dependent on the Western global powers, some others experience different problems that take them away from Palestine. Eventually, most Muslim peoples and governments suffer from the lack of capacity to help Palestine. One of the main reasons for this incapacity is the lack of will from the Arab world. Without Arab support, it is almost impossible for non-Arab Muslim countries to help the Palestinians.

The third category is the non-Western international community. Many non-Western countries remain silent due to their economic, security and political dependence on the West. However, many other non-Western countries, such as the Republic of South Africa, have been trying to deter Israel from committing crimes in Palestine. These countries try to mobilize the international community and international institutions to take effective measures against Israel and its supporters. Non-Western countries continue to record Israeli crimes and wait for the right time to come to hold them accountable. However, those who support Israel’s crimes will be held accountable for their complicity.

The fourth category is the Western world. Most Western countries, such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Canada, have been supporting Israeli crimes by risking their losses. Most Western countries mobilize all their resources for the sake of Israeli aggression. The curse of Gaza will haunt the Western world in the near future.

The European countries that support Israel will suffer from the ongoing political discourses dominating international politics. Especially European countries gave up their core values for the sake of Israel. After being left by the Trump Administration, these European countries try to remember their values. The unity of the Western world will create a detrimental environment for all countries.

All in all, the Israeli aggression in Gaza has shown that any powerful country can do anything to weak countries. As of today, there is no deterrent country, power, institution or norm that can deter the aggressor. Sooner or later, many weak states will suffer from the new realities of the international system, if there are any.

Today, many European states have begun to be concerned about their national security, political independence and territorial integrity. Some Western countries, such as Canada or Denmark, are worried about the American demands. Since European countries have sacrificed rules and norms of international law in Gaza, they will face difficulties defending these rules and norms to protect their national interests. In other words, the curse of Gaza will haunt every supporter of Israel.