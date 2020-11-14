The U.S. election results are still disputable, but it is clear who won the tight race. The Democrats’ Joe Biden will be the one who sits in the White House after Jan. 20, 2021. Well, can we say that he is definitely the winner of the election? I don’t think so.

Former U.S. Vice President Biden won the votes with a small margin. It is clear that incumbent President Donald Trump got almost half of the votes.

Trump even got support from some African American and Hispanic voters. This happened despite his anti-immigrant rhetoric and divisive approach toward different groups of American society.

Why did this happen? What might be the reasons behind the growing trend called "Trumpism"?

I think although Biden won the presidential elections, American fake liberalism and pseudo pluralism lost.

U.S. media and academic circles presented liberal values like gender equality, freedom of choice and abortion in such a repressive way that the masses who did not agree with these values were alienated and felt like second-class citizens.

Let me make myself clear. I describe myself as a liberal democrat and believe in liberal values; however, the U.S. Democrats and media were very aggressive in defending these values. Instead of convincing people who disagreed with them, they humiliated them.

Their way of defending liberal values was unfortunately far from being liberal. That weakened them and damaged the ideals of pluralism and liberalism.

I am talking about millions of the so-called "average Joes" in the U.S.

They identified with Trump’s approach toward media and academia, and Trump became their ideal figure.

Trump radicalized them. Democrats’ way of treating these people helped Trump become more effective.

I believe Americans are still not seeing this mistake.

Censoring the U.S. president’s news conferences and speeches, and even shutting down his Twitter page, for example, only make him bigger in the eyes of his supporters.

It is Democrats and their attitudes that pave the way for cultivating Trumpism and making him or another Trump-like person a potential candidate for the next U.S. presidential elections.