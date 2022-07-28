After the agreement was signed between Russia and Ukraine under the mediation of Turkey, the grain corridor was opened. According to the agreement reached in Istanbul with the initiatives of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the mediation of the United Nations, it was decided to open a corridor in the Black Sea for the export of grain from three Ukrainian ports in the Odessa region. With the agreement, 20 million to 25 million tons of grain are expected to be exported.

This development does not only mean balancing the rising grain prices in the markets. Because the staple food of millions of hungry people, who are on the verge of death, especially in poor countries such as African countries, is grain. We can safely say many people's lives were saved thanks to the agreement.

Don't you also watch with amazement how the embargoes imposed on Moscow under the leadership of the U.S. since the beginning of the Ukraine-Russian war have backfired and hit the West?

After every move made by U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration to corner Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin appears before the world public with a gesture. While the Western civilization deals with foolish things like banning the Swan Lake ballet, it scores points with "sacrifice" so that the war doesn't disrupt the grain flow to the poor.

Although the grain crisis has been partially overcome, a natural gas bottleneck is next. Moscow had reduced gas shipments to the EU countries by 40% in June, citing that a turbine had been sent to Canada for repair. The statement by Russia’s Gazprom the other day announced that gas shipments from the Nord Stream would decrease from 67 million tons to 33 million tons "due to maintenance."

The EU, which says the decision is "political" and buys 40% of its gas from Russia, is in panic. The EU member states are also asked to reduce their natural gas use by 15%.

Greece and the Czech Republic have already voiced against the austerity measures. They say "not possible."

However, the problem is serious as German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that "as Germany, we cannot support Ukraine in any way because we cannot get gas, because then we will be busy with popular uprisings!".

The Biden administration, which, after Ukraine, provoked the EU against Russia and convinced the embargoes that would return like a boomerang, continues to ignore. In fact, there is not much that Washington can do. On July 11, 2018, after the then-U.S. President Donald Trump made an agreement with Russia for a gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea, he said, "Germany pays Russia a high level of energy for energy. Therefore, Germany is a prisoner of Russia!". Moscow then said Trump’s statement is paranoid, saying that "Don't believe him! Trump is writing a script to sell his own shale gas to the EU."

Germany, which rejected Trump's pressure to build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) import terminal for a solution and for financial reasons, reacted, saying, "Germany is neither a prisoner of Russia nor the U.S."

I remember that even German and EU officials found Trump's warning and suggestion funny and laughed at that time ... Probably, the joke is on them now and Trump is laughing at them.

But can a political solution be found to the impending pre-winter crisis?

Who knows? Maybe, Erdoğan, who has been pursuing a policy of balance instead of being a "party" since the beginning of the Ukraine crisis and thus mediating the grain corridor, will step in again. Apart from him, there is no other leader in a position to take on this role.