President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was on a three-day Balkan trip last week, which included Bosnia-Herzegovina, Serbia and Croatia. Erdoğan’s visit aimed at easing the conflict and mediating between Serbia and Kosovo. He met his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic and reiterated the importance of the Kosovo peace process and the integrity of Bosnia-Herzegovina for Türkiye.

The Balkans’ past has been very traumatic and bloody; the humanitarian disaster in Bosnia-Herzegovina should never be forgotten. The same can be said about the troubles in other regional states too. Türkiye is very sensitive toward the tragedies that happened there during the war. Referring to these tragedies, Erdoğan said in his speech in Serbia: “When it comes to Kosovo and Serbia, we mentioned that we are ready to provide support in every way. We have seen positive developments and I hope there is a sustainable acceleration because the Balkans cannot tolerate this kind of problem anymore.”

Vucic referred to Bosnia-Herzegovina’s integrity; however, he avoided pointing out Kosovo, so it is unclear how and if the current problems between the states can be solved.

On the other hand, Turkey’s mediation and insistence to solve the problems cannot be ignored by Serbia since Ankara is a big supporter and financier of the infrastructure of Serbia. It has been financing and participating in the construction of a highway linking Belgrade to Pristina for example, which would be important for economic vitality and activity between the two capitals.

Since war erupted in Ukraine, the need for even more stability in the Balkans is crucial, for which Turkey and in particular, Erdoğan is seen as a guarantor.

Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic said after the meeting with his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu that the dialogue between the two countries will lead to a compromise and mutually acceptable solution and contribute to the preservation of regional peace and stability.

Here I should reiterate that Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008; however, Serbia does not recognize this decision. Kosovo wants to be seen as an independent state where it was making plans to make it obligatory for everyone in Kosovo to have Kosovo ID cards. Turkey, the United States and most United Nations states recognize its independence but because of Serbia’s refusal, the tension remains.

There is no clear sign and hope that Belgrade will change its decision tomorrow; however, with Erdoğan’s clear stance on the issue, it might look for alternative solutions to ease the tension – a step crucial for maintaining stability and peace in the region.