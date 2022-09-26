Queen Elizabeth II has fit a world war, a cold war, multiple global and local economic crises, the United Kingdom's membership of the European Union, its withdrawal from the membership (Brexit), considerable global, regional and local political crises, and military conflict into her reign of more than 70 years.

In the U.K., which has been governed by a constitutional monarchy, referred to as the Westminster Model in modern political literature since the Magna Carta, the state is headed by the king and queen, and the government by the prime minister. The Commander-in-Chief is also the king or queen on behalf of the royal family, as per the British Constitution. The model in question imposes important responsibilities on the royal family regarding the U.K.'s position in world politics. Queen Elizabeth, who ascended the throne at a very young age, rendered an important service to her country during the most challenging decades of world politics.

Queen Elizabeth, in her reign, witnessed the transformation of wars from 2nd generation to 5th generation combat, the signs of the transition to a highly complex cold war period in a bipolar world, the transition to a new multi-polar war period, and the U.K.’s decision to redraw its own course in world politics and economy by leaving the EU project with Brexit; sometimes in the foreground, sometimes in the background, but always taking an active role.

She worked with many leaders of the 20 leading countries of the world politics and economy on behalf of the global system, striving for global common values. She has made a valuable contribution to the strong continuation of the constitutional monarchy with minimal interference in the efforts of governments, in a system equipped with delicate lines, for the existence of a strong democracy in the constitutional monarchy of the U.K.

Role model for women

She has often been a role model for women to take an active role in politics, alongside in business, international organizations and civil society, both in her own country and around the world. She put forward the role of "mother" and "to your mother" with great acumen in order to keep the family in unity and solidarity in the important turmoil that the royal family experienced from time to time.

Her ability to adapt to the transitions between social, cultural and intellectual values, which started to show a great change towards the end of the 20th century versus the values she grew up with and showed a revolutionary change in the 21st century, aroused admiration. She made an effort to give the right messages to her own society and the citizens of the world, in the name of the culture of "living together," with all her endeavors.

The period Queen Elizabeth II represents included many challenges for world politics. Her journey from this world to eternity means the closure of an era full of struggles, which also reminds us of the difficult processes of the last 70 years.

The critical point is whether, as human beings, we will spend the next era as an "Age of Reason" or a heavy "Age of Uncertainty."

Even though global and regional conflicts and tensions show a sign that we are moving away from reason, logic and humanity, we will never lose our hope and especially Türkiye's ability to inspire our geography.

We can only move the earth to a better future by trusting ourselves and each other.