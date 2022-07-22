It is a heavy shock for the whole world that someone like Shinzo Abe, who made a valuable contribution to Japan's recent politics and gained an important place among world politicians, was killed by a madman in a country like Japan where the possession and use of weapons are governed by very strict rules. Japan will undoubtedly deeply examine the reasons for losing a leader who made valuable contributions to the country's politics, increasing weight and power in global politics beyond the Asia-Pacific during his term in the Prime Ministry. However, there will undoubtedly be an intense effort to continue Japan's most important advancement that started during Abe's time, after World War II.

We will undoubtedly remember Abe's sincere efforts and initiatives toward projects and strategies in which the companies of Japan and Turkey can carry out together in Africa, Central Asia, the Balkans, the Middle East and the Gulf by considering Turkey’s indisputable importance in Eurasia. Abe's struggle for Japan can be called “historical revisionism” by academics in the field of history and politics. Japan is a country with a strong and deep-rooted imperial past like Turkey. Abe reviewed the historical perspective of Japan's weight in the Asia-Pacific and world politics, and its indispensability in the world economy. He redefined and created a new understanding and vision for the younger generation, who now represent the future of Japan.

During his term as the prime minister, Abe followed neoliberal orthodox policies. Instead of a Japan struggling with the problem of permanent recession with a tight monetary and fiscal policy, he put forward a determined and sincere struggle for the transition from a permanently stagnant economy to a new economic understanding in the country. The central bank implemented an expansionary monetary policy, and public expenditures were expanded to support the country's economy. His Japan focused on high growth. In addition, he put weight behind an open door policy to attract international investors to Japan, for foreigners to be more involved in working life in Japan and to attract more tourists from around the world. As such, he proved that the high growth rates are also possible for the Japanese economy, despite its stagnating population growth and aging population.

Abe's active policy designed to be positioned as an equal partner in global politics, a strong economy and a strong regional playmaker, was also welcomed by all the first- and second-ring neighbor countries in the Asia-Pacific and Indo-Pacific in terms of the critical economic-political balance it will provide with Japan’s position as the island of stability. Abe, aware of the fact that a stronger army will reinforce Japan's regional and global role, took concrete and effective steps in this regard as well. The political stability he provided as Japan's youngest and longest-serving prime minister made Japan even more visible in the G-7 and G-20. Leaders who change the fate of countries to this extent are not easily forgotten in history. His loss was therefore a great sadness and misfortune. However, Japan will certainly carry forward the revision process he started.