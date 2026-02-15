We await the sighting of the crescent moon, marking the beginning of a new Ramadan. Is it only for Muslims? Since those who understand the meaning of this month and greet it with respect and responsibility are only Muslims, it is. However, considering that Ramadan has existed since the creation of the world, all inhabitants of the world should experience the blessings of this month, and the meaning it carries should encompass the entire universe. In this sense, what a Muslim perceives is the awareness that all beings, whether consciously or unconsciously, are also touched by it. Therefore, when we greet Ramadan, the month greets us in return, enveloping us in its infinite mercy.

Our fasting serves as a greeting to Ramadan, a way of participating in its mercy, and an opportunity to reflect on the blessings of life beyond food and drink. Through fasting, believers assert that life holds a deeper, more profound meaning than mere consumption. Ramadan is not a time to devalue food and drink, but a time to pause and rest, allowing us to perceive the true essence of life. Fasting elevates life, helping us to understand its value, depth and significance.

Month of the holy Quran

Ramadan holds profound significance for Muslims as a month of mercy, forgiveness and divine revelation. It is during this month that the Quran was first revealed to the Prophet Muhammad. For Muslims, it is a time to focus on reciting and reflecting upon the sacred text, deepening their relationship with Allah.

This month is not only about fasting but also about drawing closer to Allah through spiritual reflection and self-purification. It is a time of heightened knowledge, inspiration, wisdom and insight, as Allah grants his servants special blessings and understanding. The initial revelation that came to the Prophet Muhammad in the cave of Hira marked the beginning of a transformative journey of divine knowledge for humanity.

The understanding of this revelation and the pursuit of knowledge within its scope continue, especially during the blessed month of Ramadan. The practice of spiritual retreat during this time, as a sunnah, encourages Muslims to dedicate themselves to worship, reflection and deepening their connection with Allah.

When the mind is not consumed by the demands of the body, when its needs and desires are set aside, it is free to think and reflect. For many great thinkers, hunger has served as a form of asceticism, a way to liberate the mind from the distractions of the body. In Islam, fasting is not only an act of worship, but it also carries profound wisdom. During Ramadan, Muslims are encouraged to reflect on the nature of life, contemplate death and seek a deeper understanding of existence, coming to terms with the true meaning and depth of life itself.

Fasting is a universal practice

Fasting is a practice observed across various societies, and in the Holy Quran, it is stated that fasting has been made obligatory for Muslims, just as it was made obligatory for those who came before them. While hunger is generally viewed as a significant problem by many, excessive satiety, particularly the regulation of eating and drinking, presents its own challenges. Just as the habit of eating and drinking has become ingrained, so too has the regulation of sexuality, which has led to the development of various fasting practices across cultures, each with different approaches and degrees of restriction.

In modern times, it is widely acknowledged that much of what people eat is driven not by genuine need, but by habit or desire. In consumer societies, individuals often consume mindlessly, without reflecting on the reasons behind their choices, leading to a decline in physical health. Today, scientists increasingly advocate for eating less and emphasize the importance of consuming food in accordance with one’s actual needs. However, in ancient traditions, physical health was always viewed in harmony with mental and spiritual well-being. The concept of "fast and find health" highlights the understanding that true health is achieved through a balance of physical nourishment, mental clarity and spiritual fulfillment.

One of the main purposes of fasting is to strengthen human willpower, enabling individuals to resist basic, primitive desires through reason and self-control. In this way, fasting teaches people the profound value of saying "no." Perhaps the age we live in is the one that best understands the connection between saying no and true freedom. The future of the world hinges on learning to say no. Only those who can stand firm against the world's constant pull of desires will be able to bring about meaningful change. Saying no involves choosing between fleeting desires and greater, more lasting goals. Moreover, when making this choice, the only witness is one's own conscience. Therefore, fasting can only truly be the worship of an individual who has mastered self-discipline and the power of choice.

An easy act of worship

How long does fasting last? The duration of fasting, or more specifically, the time one goes without food, is often misunderstood, leading to the misconception that it is extremely difficult or exaggerated. This confusion is one reason why fasting is unfamiliar to many, especially foreigners and younger individuals.

In reality, fasting lasts from dawn until sunset, but the period of hunger is not as long as it may seem. Instead of focusing on the entire span from dawn to sunset, it’s more accurate to consider the time between the second and third meals. For example, if a person has their second meal at 1 p.m., the period of hunger would be from that point until the evening meal. For those who naturally delay their midday meal, the fasting duration would start from the time of their second meal. This typically means the fasting period lasts around six to seven hours, slightly longer on summer days.

Historically, three meals a day have not always been the norm. From a biological standpoint, eating one or two meals a day does not harm the body. Therefore, what makes fasting challenging is not the deprivation of food, but the restriction of desires and cravings. This is the true purpose of fasting: it is not meant to weaken the body, but to strengthen the will and enhance the mind’s capacity for reflection and self-control.

Self-reflection in solitude "Just like a crescent moon, a person is born into a world marked by time." (Shutterstock Photo)

In Islamic tradition, the concept of individuality and personal worship is emphasized more than in many other religions. Many acts of worship are performed alone, without sharing them with others, and there is no expectation that others should be aware of them. While humans build strong relationships with others, they are also responsible for understanding and embracing solitude, becoming individuals, and realizing their inner richness. This is an essential aspect of being human. Fasting provides an opportunity for this personal reflection. No one can truly know if someone else is fasting, as it remains a private matter. As such, fasting is seen as an act of self-denial and personal devotion. Through fasting, individuals learn to do something solely for themselves, strengthening their sense of self and deepening their personal connection with Allah.

Just like a crescent moon, a person is born into a world marked by time. As they grow, they flourish with the care and attention of those around them. Eventually, this crescent moon of a person becomes a full moon – a stage of life where one reaches their peak of perfection. When we see the moon in its fullest and most perfect form during the middle of Ramadan, we experience two emotions at once: happiness and sorrow. For everything that reaches perfection inevitably faces decline, and no one can escape the journey of life toward its end. Human life, like the moon, transitions to another stage with death.

In this way, the month of Ramadan reflects the essence of human life. Sometimes, a lifetime can be contained in a single night, and a night can encapsulate a lifetime. This is the essence of the Night of Power. May Allah bless all of humanity with the opportunity to partake in the mercy, abundance, and forgiveness that Ramadan brings.