As commonly acknowledged, the region of Karabakh was subject to occupation by Armenia for nearly three decades. It is important to note that Karabakh represents not merely a city, town or miniature plot of land but rather a substantial territory, encompassing nearly a third of Azerbaijan's total surface area.

Following the dissolution of the Soviet bloc, numerous nations proclaimed their independence, with Azerbaijan among the earliest to do so. During the post-Soviet era, economic hardship gripped all former Soviet countries, marked by the challenges of establishing stable political frameworks and state systems.

Azerbaijan, too, experienced political turbulence during this time. Concurrently, Türkiye was also under intense pressure and could not support its brothers and sisters.

When the Armenia-Azerbaijan war erupted, Iran openly aligned itself with Armenia, providing direct support. Regrettably, the Turkish government of that era was unable to offer substantial assistance, even for humanitarian endeavors such as transporting the wounded or facilitating the exchange of captives.

In the aftermath of the occupation, I had a chance to visit Armenia. A government in Armenia expressing willingness to engage in dialogue with Azerbaijan and prioritize national development was swiftly ousted in a coup d'état. Our conversation with the deposed leadership revealed a stark reality: The preoccupation with territorial disputes hindered Armenia's progress and stymied its developmental trajectory.

Liberation of Karabakh

Over time, Azerbaijan has made significant strides in enhancing its economy, attaining a robust level of political stability under the leadership of late President Heydar Aliyev and, subsequently, his son, Ilham Aliyev. During this time, Azerbaijan diligently fortified its military capabilities and readiness, culminating in its preparedness to reclaim control over Karabakh. Meanwhile, an entire generation of Azerbaijani children came of age amid the enduring trauma inflicted by war and occupation.

The Armenian military launched an unexpected assault on the remaining territories of Azerbaijan, seemingly with intentions to further expand their occupied regions. In response, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces swiftly initiated a strategic offensive to reclaim Karabakh, leveraging the meticulous preparations and readiness they had diligently cultivated.

Thanks to Azerbaijan's sophisticated solidarity with Türkiye, all Karabakh territories were retaken in about 40 days.

Some Armenian population remained in the cities where Armenians were densely populated. When the Armenians attacked a second time, the second Karabakh operation started, and it ended again with the success of the Azerbaijani army.

Electing a victorious leader

As of yesterday, presidential elections were held in Azerbaijan, and eight names competed, including President Ilham Aliyev. It must also be due to the impact of the victory of the war: Aliyev won the election with 92.1% of the votes.

We went to Shusha and Fuzuli, liberated from occupation in Karabakh and the cultural capital of Azerbaijan. The Armenian Army left no stone unturned and destroyed all the buildings in both cities, just like Israel did in Gaza today. In Shusha, one of the most prosperous cities of the region, they left almost no building with its roof or walls intact.

However, thanks to Azerbaijan's strong economy and resilient attitude, residential centers in both cities are being reconstructed, and schools, hospitals, hotels and bazaars are being rebuilt.

The construction projects underway in the settlement center of Fuzuli serve as a tangible manifestation of state strength and resilience. Reflecting on this, I remarked to my companions, "Armenia cannot erect such impressive and prosperous urban developments and can not develop a similar project, let alone here, not even in Yerevan."

For a period, Armenia occupied Azerbaijani territories yet forfeited opportunities for its development, prosperity and population growth. Presently, Armenia grapples with internal challenges, facing a dwindling population and a faltering economy. In stark contrast, Azerbaijan demonstrates resilience and progress, steadfastly advancing on a path of development and prosperity.

Azerbaijan continues to fortify itself through the consolidation of state institutions, bolstering military capabilities and leveraging its oil-based economy for sustained growth. As a journalist, witnessing the jubilant return of Azerbaijani citizens to their liberated lands and observing their enthusiastic participation in the electoral process filled me with immense pride. In this context, President Ilham Aliyev's leadership, underscored by his role as a victorious commander during the recent conflict, has once again garnered admiration and renewed confidence among the Azerbaijani populace.