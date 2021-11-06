Most developed countries put serious pressure on leading developing countries on the "climate issue" but their own per capita carbon emission rates are quite high. It stems from the countries’ consumption styles that do not easily change. It turns out, the Gulf countries cause the highest carbon emissions per capita in the world, in terms of the oil and natural gas they produce and the energy need arising from the climatic conditions. Qatar emits more than 38 tons of carbon emissions per capita, Kuwait is approaching 27 tons, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is approaching 25 tons. While Oman is reaching 20 tons, Saudi Arabia emits carbon emissions exceeding 16 tons.

The world ranks

However, Saudi Arabia ranks 11th in total carbon emissions with 520 million tons. Although China ranks first with total annual emissions of 11.5 billion tons, its per capita emission is 8.1 tons. The U.S., on the other hand, is less than half of China in total emissions, with emissions close to 5.2 billion tons. On the contrary, with 15.5 tons, its emissions are almost twice China's in per capita level. Even though Canada ranks seventh in total emissions with 680 million tons, it is even worse than the U.S. by nearly 19 tons per capita emissions. While Australia ranks 14th with 420 million tons, its per capita emissions are twice that of China with 17.10 tons. South Korea ranks ninth with over 600 million tons of emissions and close to 12 tons of emissions per capita.

Although Brazil ranks 12th with emissions close to 470 million tons, its per capita emissions are only 2.25 tons. While Turkey ranks 16th with 370 million tons in total, it is in the same group with countries that emit the lowest carbon emissions to the air per capita with 4.61 tons due to people’s lifestyle and consumption habits. The per capita emissions of half of the 120 countries ranked from highest to lowest in total carbon emissions (per capita is below 5 tons). Greece is above us, with emissions close to 6.5 tons per capita. Carbon emissions per capita from highest to lowest among G-20 countries are Turkey, Mexico, Brazil, Indonesia and India. India ranks third in total emissions with over 2.5 billion emissions; on the other hand, the emission per capita is around 2 tons. In contrast, Japan, which ranks fifth and Germany, which ranks sixth in total emissions, emit close to 10 tons of carbon per capita.

Two summit, major reform

In the recent G-20 summit and the U.N. climate gathering, also known as COP26, in Glasgow, climate change was at the top of the agenda. The “climate pressure” on leading developing countries peaked. The developed economies, which emit three, four or even five times more carbon than developing countries and at least two times more than the world average, have to make drastic changes to reduce the energy they consume per capita. They also have to achieve the “zero-net carbon” target. Their habits on heating and transportation have to change. From cars to houses, offices to air-conditioning, major transformations are needed. With 6.5 tons per capita, the European Union (EU) is doing relatively better when compared to the U.S., Canada, Australia and Japan.

In the G-20 meeting in Rome, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reiterated that failing in the fight against climate change means the “death penalty” for humanity. He said that the G-20 countries responsible for 80% of global greenhouse gas emissions have a special responsibility, calling on the developed countries to take the lead in the fight against climate change. Guterres also emphasized that in order to establish a “fair” common understanding of struggle and process, developed countries urgently need to fulfill their $100 billion (TL 971 billion) climate financing, which they are committed to provide to developing countries every year for energy transition, decarbonization and climate finance projects.

Guterres reiterated that it is inevitable to create a special climate financing fund of at least $1 trillion for developing countries by 2030. Despite such similar other calls, however, developed countries have not taken an active step yet. They most probably think, “if one day the developing countries start to live like us” and accordingly increase pressure on developing countries in terms of carbon emission issue. Unless they undergo any transformation regarding their consumption habits, the world will continue to see a growing injustice in the climate battle.