Outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden is about to leave the White House with the ongoing wars between Russia and Ukraine as well as Israel’s genocidal war against Palestinians in Gaza, in addition to other global crises in Africa. In the meantime, the international community and global actors are preparing for President-elect Donald Trump and strategizing to welcome his "unpredictable" style of administration in the United States.

As the spectators ready for the final goodbye to Biden, he scored another goal against the hopes of ending the conflict in Ukraine by authorizing the use of long-range missiles by Ukraine for limited strikes inside Russian territory. Expectedly, Russian President Vladimir Putin was quick to respond by authorizing a decree lowering the threshold for using nuclear weapons, a move that the White House, the U.K. and the European Union condemned as "irresponsible." As tensions escalated, Ukraine launched a strike on Russia’s Bryansk region, firing six U.S.-made ATACMS missiles, according to Russian news agencies citing the Russian Defense Ministry.

The abovementioned events, in addition to more massacres taking place in Gaza and Israel’s attacks on Lebanon, unfolded as the world’s rich club of 20 gathered in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro for the G-20 leaders summit from Nov. 18-19 under the theme “Building a just world and a sustainable planet.” G-20 leaders convened under Brazil's presidency, following India's leadership last year. South Africa will host the summit in 2025.

Traditionally, G-20 summits have centered on global economic and trade issues, often touching on interconnected topics such as sustainability, climate change and related conflicts. As a member of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) and a country that politically positions itself as part of the Global South, Brazil successfully made it a focus to discuss mechanisms supporting economic development in developing countries, sustainable growth, women's empowerment, ethnic and racial equality, renewable energy and water issues.

The leaders of G-20, a group representing around 85% of global GDP, over 75% of global trade and roughly two-thirds of the world's population, gathered to discuss global economic and trade issues, including social inclusion, global governance reforms and energy transitions. However, their focus was shifted to Gaza and Ukraine, and to a certain degree how the new Trump administration will change the global dynamics. Here, perhaps it is more accurate to say that the voice was not as loud as the words that were not voiced on possible risks and opportunities under the new U.S. administration. It seems that the wait-and-see policy that was at work ahead of the U.S. elections will continue for a little longer.

Erdoğan's agenda

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan also attended the summit and engaged in intense diplomatic meetings with most of the member state leaders. As with most gatherings since Oct. 7, 2023, the genocide in Gaza became a focal point in Erdoğan's speeches and bilateral meetings. At a news conference on the summit's final day, Erdoğan commented, "The human cost of Israel's state terrorism in our region, supported by Western powers, is rising every day ... As a result of our efforts, strong statements regarding Gaza were included in the G-20 Leaders' final declaration." This statement, in a way, restated Western countries' unconditional support and role in genocide in Gaza, while also reflecting the hesitancy of the powerful states to address Gaza in the final declaration of the G-20.

In alignment with the summit's overarching theme, Erdoğan once again stressed the need for reform in global governance, underscoring his long-standing motto "The world is bigger than five," referencing the United Nations Security Council's outdated structure. In a post-summit statement, Erdoğan criticized the Security Council for prioritizing the interests of the five permanent members over the rights of the 193 U.N. member states, calling it an elitist structure.

Following the G-20 summit, Erdoğan also commented on the risky escalation between Ukraine and Russia over U.S. authorization that allows Ukraine to use long-missiles into Russian territory. "We do not find this decision correct, nor do we approve of it," Erdoğan told members of the Turkish press accompanying him on his flight from Brazil. "President Biden's move will likely be interpreted as an attempt to fuel the conflict, ensuring it neither ends nor remains contained," he said.

As a country that has relations with both Ukraine and Russia, Türkiye has also suffered from the war in his immediate neighborhood and has sought to mediate between the warring parties, including brokering the grain corridor deal and hostage exchanges. Moreover, Türkiye has long voiced concerns about such attempts and holds the position that the war must end by supporting diplomatic initiatives that would facilitate dialogue channels between the parties. So far, Türkiye has been among the few countries seeking a diplomatic approach. On the contrary, NATO allies have fanned the flames with steps that would make it harder for the sides to meet at a mediated table.

Possibility of cooperation

It is in the background of these developments and the possibility of a full-blown global war that the G-20 members met to find ways to cooperate. Whether this was achieved and the summit will produce tangible results is to be seen though there remains a big question mark whether policies will change for cooperation or rivalry.

Still, the G-20's final communiqué supported "all relevant and constructive initiatives" aimed at achieving a "comprehensive, just and lasting peace" in Ukraine, while condemning the use of force for territorial acquisition, without directly naming Russia. The declaration also expressed "deep concern" about the "catastrophic humanitarian situation" in Gaza and called for a "comprehensive" cease-fire, aligned with the U.N. resolution proposed by the U.S. for the release of all hostages held by Hamas. Additionally, the declaration called for U.N. reforms, including expanding the Security Council to better represent the world's underrepresented regions like Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Caribbean.

Lastly, it should not be forgotten that the G-20 members are big rivals among themselves in both political, military and economic terms. Hence why expecting a working cooperation at a time with escalated security risks may be a naive approach. Still, the fact that the voices from the Global South are rising against inequality, poverty, sustainability and ongoing conflicts is a big gain. This voice must be sustained and further elevated through a cooperative approach among the Global South’s rising powers for reform in the international institutions that would work for the solutions to global crises, not only for the interests of the powerful a few. A fairer world will be possible when just decisions are made for the underprivileged and for the interests of humanity as a whole, not when they are made to protect the interests of the powerful.