The coming period indicates important challenges for the world's 40 leading economies. The leading actors and institutions of the global economic-political system are almost talking about a "World War III" scenario and issuing warnings.

Millions of companies and businesses, and billions of people representing the world economy, naturally, have not prioritized World War III scenarios or theories that the global system could be dragged into chaos. However, if geopolitical and geoeconomic tensions between global and regional power centers continue to escalate and reach another level, the global trade network may move into a completely different crisis management process.

To set aside this issue depending on future developments, let's examine an important topic that has gained momentum in this period for the 40 top economies in global competition: the "value chain." This issue is currently being addressed in three dimensions. The first dimension is examining the country's position in the global value chain. The second dimension is reviewing the value chain model of the country's strategically important sectors. The third dimension is the redefinition of the roles of different regions of the country in the value chain.

The first dimension is important in terms of making the current position of the 40 leading countries in the world economy and global trade sustainable and/or further strengthening it.

Can a country's economy assume a strong, even indispensable role in the global value chain with the quality of its products, its level of technology, and its ability to meet expectations in strategic areas?

Türkiye's ambitious steps

Türkiye continues to take effective and determined steps to achieve such a position in the global defense industry. Will Türkiye be able to reach an assertive point in the global value chain for aviation and space, transportation vehicles, digital technologies, energy technologies, machinery and metallurgy? This is the fundamental truth underlying the subject of aggressive industrial policies, which has been the buzzing topic of the last period even in leading economies such as the United States, the European Union and Japan.

Türkiye is also strengthening its position in the value chain of the tourism and hospitality industry, international airline transportation, and global services industry.

Let's not forget that every sustainable position achieved by Türkiye and Turkish companies in the global value chain returns to the Turkish economy as high added value and high exports. Therefore, it is possible to strengthen Türkiye's position in the global value chain and achieve high-added value with traditional Turkish sectors. For this reason, it is critical to discuss Türkiye's 35 most strategic sectors, analyze the value chain of Turkish sectors in detail, intensify local and national moves, and multiply the added value of the sectors.

Today, 40 leading countries in the world are discussing the value chain of their countries' strategic sectors one by one and carrying out comprehensive studies from foreign dependency to the energy model, from carbon footprint to supply chain. This takes us to the third dimension.

The 40 top economies analyze in detail not only the value chain of their strategic sectors but also the position of different regions of the country in the value chain of the country's economy. This means defining new roles for different regions of the country in the name of sustainable development. All of these topics are also on our country's radar, and we will continue to reflect on them.