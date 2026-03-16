We know that this Israeli-Iranian war is not in the interest of the U.S., yet it was “buffaloed” (if I may borrow the verb used by Ryan Cooper, a senior editor at The American Prospect magazine) into it.

“To buffalo somebody into something” is explained as “to confuse or bully someone,” and Mr. Cooper uses it in that sense. He refers to Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s statement that the Trump administration had said there was going to be an Israeli action, and they “obviously understood what that would mean for us.”

Well, according to “grammarist” Danielle McLeod, and professor William J. Rapaport, a linguist at the State University of New York at Buffalo and the scholar who says “Buffalo buffalo buffalo buffalo buffalo” is a correct English sentence, that verb means to have someone intimidated as you have asserted your superior authority or strength on them.

Yet, we do not know the exact reason for the U.S. involvement in the Israeli war on Iran. Was it the military insight that President Donald Trump, as a supply sergeant in his sophomore year at New York Military Academy, or Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, a retired major of the National Guard, had about Israeli intentions? It might be as well that the U.S. president was intimidated by someone who had superior authority over the unsubstantiated allegations against him in the Epstein files.

Who knows? One way or another, as Ryan Cooper says, the U.S. was drawn into a war that is not in the interests of its people. As Mr. Cooper skillfully explains, there are no shared interests between the U.S. and Israel to form an alliance; then the question is how to end not only that immoral and illegal war on Iran and the U.S.-Israeli alliance, which could have America “buffaloed” into some other war in the future.

The “future wars” are not going to be more ethical or totally in accordance with international law, but they will also be as destructive as the U.S.-Israeli war on the Iranian and Lebanese people.

The Israeli parliament's foreign affairs and defense committee chair, Boaz Bismuth, told The Jerusalem Post, Israel has military capabilities against the Iranian regime and Hezbollah to destroy, displace and dismantle them. That is what Israel’s war mentality is, which totally destroyed Gaza. The only unexpected point in Israel’s military doctrine is the resilience of the Palestinians.

It can hardly be expected from the Farsi people or from the hand-picked population in Lebanon. So, humanity gets rid of either the Netanyahu gang of genocidal maniacs of Zionists or the Trump evangelists and Christian Zionists. But. How?

John Mearsheimer, the R. Wendell Harrison Distinguished Service Professor of Political Science at the University of Chicago, explains why there is no off-ramp for the U.S. in the war against Iran. He sees that the Trump administration is trying to be in an accelerated dominance, let alone seeking an exit from the war that it has already lost magnificently.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tried to trap former President Joe Biden and the previous U.S. administration into going to war against Iran, but they refused to do so.

Mearsheimer says Trump is the first president who fell into the trap not once but twice: last June during the 12-day period and on Feb. 28. In his first trial, Mearsheimer says, Trump had not jumped into the water as he did this time but only put his feet ankle deep into it.

I think the answer, or lack thereof, to the question of how the U.S. can get out of it and unmoor the U.S. foreign policy from Netanyahu’s hopeless dead-cat bounces is in the question of why Netanyahu was able to drag Trump around this time.

During the "12-day war," the infamous Epstein Files and claims about Trump’s shenanigans on Epstein Island have not been weaponized against him. Yes, some things were rumored, but the White House was not willing to disclose them. The more Trump dragged his feet to not join Netanyahu in his war against Iran to destroy, displace and dismantle it, the more pages about and photographs of him with children were leaked to the press.

He could not do anything because the chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Charles Brown, the highest-ranking officer in the country, would not allow Trump to drag the U.S. Armed Forces by the nose into a war that was not in the U.S.’ interest at all. Besides, it was Trump himself who kept repeating that he could solve any problem with Iran at the negotiation table. Why risk the lives of American service men and women?

But the Zionists, neocons, the interventionists and members of Congress on the payroll of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, a pro-Israel lobbying group that advocates its policies to the legislative and executive branches of the U.S., kept adding more photographs showing Trump huddling with those children and on Epstein's island.

Trump, as a last resort, fired Brown after his over 40 years of service to our country, and six other top-level officers of the U.S. Armed Forces, and he brought back from retirement Dan Caine as the chairperson of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Now, he and his secretary of war, Pete Hegseth, could act as Netanyahu asked them.

Of course, they could not confess that they were following the Pied Piper Netanyahu into the war, but as the White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters, Trump joined Israel’s war because he had a good feeling that the Iranian regime was going to strike the U.S. assets. If he could take out the supreme leader and some of the hierarchy, there would be regime change, and the war would be over. That was the argument that Netanyahu sold to Trump, and Trump liked the argument. Again, like the resilience of the Palestinian people that Netanyahu could not foresee, he could not understand that the Iranian people would like to change their system if it should be changed, but not Israel.

I guess Netanyahu and Trump understood that the regime would not fall, but committed to that desperate war, and they have no choice but to keep going to save their already blackened and bloodied faces. Again, I guess, the fate of the war and their country’s is in the hands of the young American people. They can end the unholy American-Israeli alliance.