The case of the American billionaire and former financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was a sex offender charged with creating a prostitution ring and found dead in his prison cell, has been opened to the public following an order by a federal judge. The list of prominent figures revealed has dominated headlines for days.

The roster includes former U.S. presidents, high-ranking bureaucrats, members of the British Royal Family, former U.S. Vice President Al Gore, iconic singer Michael Jackson, illusionist David Copperfield, esteemed physicist Stephen Hawking and numerous Hollywood celebrities.

Are there undisclosed names shielded for reasons like national security? Are these individuals presently holding official positions? These questions remain unanswered.

However, what is unmistakable is that the issue extends beyond allegations of pedophilia. The swift ascent of Epstein, born in 1953 to a Jewish family in New York, with a mother employed as a school aide and a father working as a gardener, coupled with his remarkably intimate connections to the highest echelons of United States' power, raises numerous suspicions.

Epstein swiftly amassed his fortune and, in 1998, acquired an island in the Virgin Islands, naming it "Little Saint James." Ostensibly a haven for tax advantages and hosting exclusive guests, this island, now infamously dubbed the "Sex Island," witnessed Epstein's disturbing exploitation of underage girls, and hosted clientele including accomplices and meticulously chosen influential figures.

Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's girlfriend and partner in crime, also emerges as an enigmatic figure. Convicted for her role in procuring underage girls for Epstein and his associates, Maxwell is the daughter of Robert Maxwell, a British media mogul, spy and fraudster. Utilizing her father's Jewish connections, Ghislaine allegedly introduced Epstein to notable individuals such as Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew, the third child and second son of Queen Elizabeth II.

The circumstances surrounding Epstein's death in 2019, officially declared a suicide in a solitary cell, remain shrouded in mystery. Claims persist that he was silenced and murdered while gearing up to act as a whistleblower to mitigate his sentence.

Epstein's ties to Mossad

Now, turning to the contentious speculation about Epstein being an Israeli agent, it's worth noting that this assertion is indeed documented in the case file.

Epstein's list includes numerous politicians, such as former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak, Shimon Peres, Moshe Katsav and Ehud Olmert. Could the central reason behind the close ties between the U.S. and Israel be Epstein's established network? It's not an entirely outlandish claim to suggest that the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad manages political relationships through a network involving pedophilia and prostitution.

Furthermore, former Mossad agent and Israeli businessperson Ari Ben-Menashe asserted in a statement to RT International that Epstein worked for Israeli intelligence, alleging that Israel engaged in blackmailing American male politicians using videos of child abuse.

The U.S. mainstream media, under the influence of Mossad and the Jewish lobby, is currently preoccupied with masking the unfolding events as mere tabloid news. They trivialize discussions, asserting, "We won't shift our focus to Epstein while Hamas is causing civilian casualties in Israel."

Yet, now is the perfect time for these discussions.

This is because attempting to rationalize the bewildering support that the U.S. extends to Israel's war crimes in Palestine with metaphors like "tolerance for the spoiled child" is nothing short of absurd. At a time when public support for Palestine has reached its zenith in opinion polls, the U.S. administration's and celebrities' endorsement of Israel's genocide in Gaza might be intricately connected to the web spun around Epstein.