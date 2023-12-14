Israel has been persisting in a campaign of genocide in Palestine for over two months.

Did the term "genocide" come across as too strong, or did you perceive it as politically charged?

Yet, this is precisely the reality. Israeli forces are deliberately and systematically targeting the civilian population in cities. To date, they have claimed the lives of 1% of Gaza's population and 1.5% of its children.

Tel Aviv's assault on Palestinian civilians extends beyond bullets and bombs. It includes blocking the entry of humanitarian essentials like food and medicine into Gaza, a region where Israel has dismantled infrastructure and severed water and electricity supplies. Hospitals and even schools have not been spared from their relentless attacks, pushing civilians into the clutches of hunger and widespread diseases.

According to the 1948 United Nations Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, an action qualifies as genocide if there is an intent to destroy, wholly or partially, a national, ethnic, racial, or religious group. The crime is delineated as follows:

- Killing members of the group

- Causing serious bodily or mental harm to members of the group

- Deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part

- Imposing measures intended to prevent births within the group

- Forcibly transferring children of the group to another group

Considering these criteria, can you identify any aspect of this definition that Israel hasn't violated?

Anti-Zionism isn't anti-Semitism

Yet, the international community disregards even the rules it set for the so-called "modern world." What's more, countries like the United States, France, Germany and the United Kingdom are actively contributing to the infrastructure of Israel's genocide.

The recent decision by the U.S. House of Representatives, equating anti-Zionism with anti-Semitism, serves as a striking example of this madness. This resolution not only asserts that "Opposition to Zionism is anti-Semitism," but also condemns the slogan "From the River to the Sea, Free Palestine."

The French National Assembly has similarly passed a bill equating anti-Zionism with anti-Semitism, securing approval with 154 "yes" votes against 72 "no" votes.

In a single word: insanity! Is it mandatory for everyone to endorse the expansionist endeavors and racially-infused ideological rhetoric of a state involved in genocidal attacks? Shouldn't providing support to this fascist state, which justifies genocide by reading passages from the Torah and claiming, "We are combating human-animals," be deemed a criminal act?

Furthermore, there are Jews who disavow Zionism and even denounce these decisions undermining freedom of thought and expression in the U.S. and France. In an open letter published in French daily Le Monde, 127 Jewish academics employed in France, Israel and various other countries emphasized the significance of combating anti-Semitism, but stood against the legislation equating anti-Zionism with anti-Semitism. They urged the French National Assembly not to pass the bill, underscoring the legitimacy of anti-Zionism.

Are these individuals also labeled as anti-Semitic?

The world has never before witnessed such a blend of barbarity and audacity.