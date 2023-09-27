In a recent exchange of thoughts with an Arab colleague, he asked: "Is it safe to travel to Istanbul now? Should I contemplate postponing my November trip to Türkiye until after the forthcoming municipal elections?" The backdrop for this inquiry was none other than the disturbing accounts of recent assaults targeting Syrians and Arab tourists within Türkiye, coupled with the palpable surge in xenophobia within Turkish society.

Several of my colleague's friends from Gulf countries had already opted to cancel their travel arrangements in light of these disconcerting incidents, prompting him to seek my counsel. My immediate response, albeit confined to the constraints of a text message, sought to allay his apprehensions. I emphasized that visiting Istanbul remains secure, and there is no need for undue safety concerns. I further underscored that these regrettable episodes do not reflect the broader sentiments prevailing within Turkish society toward the "other."

Indeed, what catalyzes these unfortunate incidents or underpins the burgeoning anti-refugee sentiment in Türkiye differs fundamentally from the sentiments harbored across the European continent or within American society. The inquiry then naturally turns to the question: Well, then, what is happening?

An open-door policy for migrants, refugees

It is widely acknowledged that Türkiye had not, until the recent decade, experienced a substantial influx of immigrants or refugees. However, a seismic shift occurred in the past decade, as conflicts and warfare along Türkiye's southern border compelled millions to abandon their homelands. Since the outbreak of the Syrian conflict, the scourge of Daesh terrorism in Iraq, and the ensuing events in Afghanistan, Türkiye has provided refuge to millions, aligning its societal disposition with the government's longstanding "open-door" policy.

The fact remains that Türkiye hosts a considerable number of refugees, an endeavor not without its integration and economic challenges. These challenges, exacerbated by a global economic tumult, have often been erroneously ascribed to the refugee population, particularly during periods of rampant inflation. Criticisms have been directed toward the government for inadequately addressing integration concerns, while the sizable influx raises pertinent security questions and myriad other quandaries.

Nonetheless, it is crucial to acknowledge that, except for recent isolated incidents, Türkiye has stood as a beacon of humanitarianism, sharing its bread and butter with the oppressed. Regrettably, this humanitarian approach, so noteworthy, particularly when contrasted with the actions of the so-called "civilized" Western nations that have erected barriers or turned away refugees, has brought significant social, economic and political burdens to Türkiye's doorstep. It is a burden that Türkiye, along with some neighboring countries, has borne while the more affluent European nations either shuttered their doors to refugees or provided minimal financial aid to countries hosting refugees or working toward conflict resolution. However, the Western world's indifference to the refugee crisis merits a distinct discussion.

At present, our focus pivots to the discernible increase in racism and anti-refugee sentiment. To offer a succinct response, yes, there is indeed a surge in anti-refugee sentiment. Nevertheless, the extended answer reveals that Turkish society, in its entirety, is not steeped in racism. The recent spate of attacks does not mirror the broader societal disposition.

It is irrefutable that incidents against the "other" have surged, but this frequency remains far from the comparable numbers witnessed across Europe and elsewhere. The vociferous discord accompanying these episodes tends to outsize the actual societal sentiment toward the "other."

Moreover, social media disinformation campaigns have emerged against refugees and even Arab tourists, often employing fabricated videos to accuse migrants of criminal acts. Figures such as Ümit Özdağ, the anti-refugee Victory Party (ZP) chairperson, and certain opposition parties have attributed economic challenges and instances of social unrest to refugees.

Curiously, this surge in anti-refugee and anti-Arab incidents coincides with an uptick in tourists from Gulf countries, burgeoning investment interest from the region in Türkiye, and a period of normalized relations between Türkiye and almost all countries in the region. Astonishingly, tourists and refugees from Arab nations are perceived as threats, whereas tourists from elsewhere encounter no such apprehension. This discrepancy raises a pertinent question: Is this an emerging wave of Islamophobia manifesting as anti-Arab-anti-refugee sentiment?

Xenophobia's limited societal impact

Equally intriguing is the endeavor to transform select instances of misinformation into a potentially incendiary social movement. Thankfully, such xenophobic voices find limited resonance within society. One crucial factor contributing to this restraint is the absence of overtly racist or xenophobic conduct by either the state or society at large toward the "other(s)" – a testament to Türkiye's commitment to ensuring the safety of those fleeing conflict zones.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, staunchly opposing xenophobic efforts, recently vowed to thwart the attempts of "charlatans on social media seeking to inflame tensions." Erdoğan declared, "The state is tasked with taking every measure against these instigators. Our stand is clear. We do not allow illegal migration, nor will we allow those instigators. We will meticulously counter any threat to the rights and freedoms of people. We will not allow a fascist act like xenophobia. We will also resolve problems related to illegal migration."

Racism and xenophobia are indeed social and political diseases. If left untreated, the sickness could spread and cause damage, leaving scars on the body. While the far-right and anti-refugee sentiments will persist in their pursuits, it is incumbent upon the media to exercise discretion in amplifying such rhetoric, thereby minimizing its potential to snowball within the public consciousness.

Illegal migration warrants vigilant handling, and the challenges stemming from hosting nearly 5 million refugees require deft government attention. Fortunately, Anatolian wisdom never allowed such destructive discourses to find fertile ground in these lands. Whether for refugees seeking refuge from conflict zones to secure their lives or millions of tourists seeking to revel in Türkiye's diverse culture, rich history and natural beauty, Türkiye has consistently been renowned for its hospitality. This tradition dates back to the time when our Ottoman ancestors extended their welcome to Jews escaping Europe and endures today as Syrian brothers and sisters seek refuge from the specter of death.