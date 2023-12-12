Israel has been a threat to the international system and global peace and security since its establishment in the wake of World War II. It is impossible to accept this state as a normal and natural result in which a community has completed its natural development. Israel is the military and political headquarters of some people sent by the Europeans to invade and hold the Middle East. That’s why the West gives unconditional support to Israel with all its might, secretly or openly.

Israel was established in the Palestinian territories and some parts of the Arab territories belong to Lebanon and Syria. Since then, it has been unilaterally expanding its territories against the neighboring countries after four major wars fought with Arab states. Although there is no state posing a significant threat to Israel, it has been pursuing aggressive policies toward all regional states, including the defenseless people of Palestine.

It has been considered one of the biggest exceptions in the world system, neither a nation-state nor abiding by international norms and rules. For example, on the one hand, it does not have a defined territorial boundary. In other words, unlike all other nation-states in the world, Israel’s borders are unknown. On the other hand, Israel is not the state of its citizens. On the contrary, it is the state of all Jews wherever they live. Thus, it violates two main pre-conditions of nation-statehood: territoriality and citizenship. Furthermore, although it owns nuclear warheads, it does not want any other regional country, i.e., Iran, to develop nuclear weapons. Similar to Israeli officials threatened to use nuclear weapons against the Arab states (Egypt) during the Yom Kippur War in 1973, Israeli high-level officials have threatened to use nuclear weapons against the Palestinian people and the regional adversaries during the latest atrocities in the Gaza Strip.

It is an anomalous state that invites all Jews around the world to occupy the lands belonging to the Palestinians as an untypical example of settler colonialism by utilizing continuous violence, intimidation and terror. It forced thousands of Palestinians to leave their countries and thus constitute one of the largest diasporas in the world. The Zionist state has been known for its discriminatory policies against the Palestinian people.

Since the Western global powers consider Israel as one of the main agents of Western imperialism in the Middle East, they remain silent against all these Israeli illegitimate actions and policies. Most observers, including some Israeli academicians and intellectuals, consider Israel as one of the major instruments of the Western imperialist hegemony against the Muslims worldwide, the Arabs in particular. Knowing this reality, many Jews, especially those living in the United States, refuse the aggressive and expansionist Israeli policies against the Palestinians. Therefore, they have been chanting the slogan “not on my name” as a reaction to the latest Israeli atrocities in Gaza since they do not want to be accomplices of the aggressive Israel and the supportive culprits.

Israel and its supporters, such as the U.S. and other Western countries, have been preventing the United Nations from fulfilling its most important responsibility, the protection of international peace and security. The Western permanent U.N. Security Council (UNSC) members, especially the U.S., have been vetoing all anti-Israeli proposals at the UNSC. They prevent the U.N., established by the U.S. after World War II, from making any decision to improve the world system. Therefore, for those who want to see it, Israel continues to be one of the most significant black holes in the current crippled international system.

Some of the numbers below prove that Israel poses a threat to the global system. For instance, the Israeli occupation forces have killed more than 20,000 innocent civilians, more than 70% of whom are children and women, during the last two months. The Zionist state has killed the largest number of journalists (86 journalists in two months) in any war in the modern era. It has crossed all redlines by targeting hospitals, schools (including the U.N. schools), mosques, churches and aid workers.

Israeli people must be aware that their government has been making a big mistake by violating any norm, rule, and principle of international law and by complying with the provocation of the Western governments. If the West leaves them alone tomorrow for one reason or another, the situation will not be good for Israel and its people. The Israeli people should not forget that Muslims, including the Palestinians, have always been the most tolerant people toward Jews. When Jews were massacred by the Western states such as Germany, France and Russia, the only country where they took refuge was the homeland of Muslims.

As President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has repeatedly underlined in his speeches: “The West owes you, but Türkiye (and neither other Muslim nations) does not. Therefore, we speak in such a free manner.”

“Just like your ancestors, you and your children alike will need it and Türkiye in the future. To avoid losing the hands that will reach out to you that day, listen to us today. Give heed to our request to deliver aid to the oppressed today and to our call to open the doors of dialogue to restore peace.”