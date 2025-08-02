We are witnessing a deeply troubling genocide unfold in front of our eyes. After Adolf Hitler's Jewish Holocaust during World War II, the world widely discussed whether Hitler could have been stopped and why Europe remained silent. Decades later, history repeats itself – yet this time, the slaughter is televised and the world watches in helpless horror.

Today, Israel's relentless massacre in Gaza has left humanity paralyzed. This is not just the failure of a single government, a congress or European parliaments – it is the moral collapse of civilization itself. Protests erupt from East to West, North to South, but ironically, the largest and most vocal demonstrations are not in Muslim-majority nations but in Christian Europe. The streets of London, Berlin and Paris roar louder than those in Cairo or Jakarta.

For two years, Israel has mastered the art of diversion. Every time global outrage peaks, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s regime manufactures a new catastrophe to shift attention. Bombing hospitals and churches, then assassinating Iranian officials. Invading Lebanon when condemnation grows. Striking Syria as the world focuses on the Maddleen aid ship crisis.

Each atrocity is overlapped by a larger one – a horrible strategy to hypnotize the world’s conscience.

Beginning of end

For the first time, cracks appear in Israel’s impunity: A significant fraction of the U.S. Senate Democrats voted against arming Israel in its genocide. France, the U.K. and Canada are leading global censure. The New York Times published the names of 18,000 Palestinian babies killed – a haunting testament to the scale of monstrosity.

Being ashamed as a Jew, former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert broke ranks, confessing to Der Spiegel: "Enough. We have killed enough. We have destroyed enough. (...) Netanyahu should (also) be prosecuted for the crimes that he is committing daily against the Israeli state and the Israeli people.”

Olmert further confesses. “These (daily attacks by radical settlers on Palestinians in the West Bank) are crimes against humanity being committed before the eyes of the Israeli police, army and government. They are doing nothing to stop the attackers. On the contrary, they are complicit.”

Starving millions, shooting aid seekers, torturing prisoners – these are not just war crimes but acts that are in conflict with humanity. Now, we wonder what new atrocity the Netanyahu government will engineer to bury the global revolt to be triggered by France, the U.K. and Canada?

Olmert’s plea – "Netanyahu must face justice" – must become reality. The world can no longer look away.