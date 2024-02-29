This year, prominent politicians and opinion leaders convened at the 60th Munich Security Conference, the paramount global summit on security policy. The 2024 Munich Security Report, an annual publication linked to the summit, bore the title "Lose-lose?" signaling a marked decline in the morale of the trans-Atlantic partnership established by the United States after World War II. In contrast to the early 2000s mantra of "win-win" for the Atlantic alliance countries, the report underscores the peril posed by the perception that "more and more countries are facing a lose-lose situation."

The trans-Atlantic alliance is now focused not on who wins more but solely on who loses less, potentially heralding the end of the global economic-political order established by the Atlantic alliance countries. This severe demoralization not only undermines a more constructive and enduring cooperation process but also erodes a dialogue mechanism founded on the win-win principle with the ascending Global South.

In contrast, Türkiye, along with all its institutions and distinguished representatives, builds a trade-politics-security network rooted in mutual trust and the win-win principle, encompassing its first and second belt neighboring countries from Africa to Asia, from Central Asia to the Middle East, and from the Balkans to the Caucasus, sharing a common history, culture, values and expectations.

Challenges to global cooperation

The perception of a lose-lose scenario and the associated risk weaken the commitment of countries sharing the same global values and representing the same mindset to restructuring and strengthening the international order, developing new policies and strategies that will grow the global economy for everyone's benefit and enhancing sustainable development.

The report also advocates breaking out of the current "vicious circle" to establish a safer environment conducive to permanent solutions for global issues like climate change. However, amid heightened economic uncertainties due to escalating geopolitical tensions, many countries are shifting away from prioritizing the absolute benefits of global cooperation. Even in developed nations, societies are increasingly fragile in terms of stability, trust and standard of living.

Many developing economies from the Global South contend that the current international order has failed to fulfill its promise of expanding benefits for all. Conversely, the G-7 economies, traditional custodians of the post-World War II international order, express dissatisfaction with their diminishing share in the global economic-political system.

The citizens of all G-7 nations, surveyed in the Munich Security Index 2024, anticipate China and Global South countries gaining strength over the next decade while perceiving stagnation or decline in their own countries. In the challenging election year of 2024 and beyond, trans-Atlantic nations not only need to increase defense spending but also enhance trade networks among allied countries (friend-shoring) to bolster food and energy supply security. Accordingly, the trans-Atlantic group faces a demanding period, necessitating the renewal of relations with friends and strategic partners and a critical review of past mistakes to avoid becoming a "losers' club."