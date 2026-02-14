Referring to the Zionism-centered dismissal dispute between Religious Liberty Commission Chair Don Patrick and member Carrie Prejean Boller under President Donald Trump, I posted a message on X: “Among Christians who feel besieged, a revolt against Zionism is growing. Meanwhile, what is the Pope doing?”

Today, the soul of the West is once again on trial. This time, the Inquisition’s courts are not set up in stone-walled monasteries, but in media studios, financial centers and political lobbies. And the name of this new Inquisition is material Zionism.

I describe here not a people, not a religion, not a geography, but an ideological-political construct. "Material Zionism" places land above revelation. It treats the state as exempt from morality. It equates power with divine providence. In this worldview, justice is sacrificed to security, mercy to deterrence, and the human being reduced to a strategic variable. Yet Jesus said, “My kingdom is not of this world.” This obsession with earthly dominion is entirely foreign to the essence of Christianity. Material Zionism is a deviant interpretation that turns scripture into a political deed of title and transforms prophets into geopolitical analysts.

The faith taught by Christ meant standing with the poor, defending the oppressed and establishing a kingdom not in Al-Quds (Jerusalem) but in hearts. Today, however, in Western nations held captive by Zionism, to stand with oppressed victim Muslims and Christians in Gaza, or even to question Zionism and Israeli policies, is perceived as questioning the plan of God. It is not the faith but politics that is being blessed. In parts of the West today, especially in the U.S. and Europe, political loyalty to Israel has been placed above faith.

The early Church did not remain silent in the face of the persecution of the Roman Empire. Even as saints were thrown to the lions in the arenas, they proclaimed the truth. But today? Scared statements in response to bombed children, calls for "balance" in the face of occupation, diplomatic language substituting for justice.

This silence is not caution born of fear. It is the capitulation of the soul. Today’s Church remains silent out of fear for ratings, funding and political standing. Which bishop, which priest, which Christian journalist will stand up today and declare of the innocents killed in Gaza, East Jerusalem or the West Bank a war crime?

Christian conscience

In Christianity, no earthly power is sacred. Rome was not sacred. Byzantium was not sacred. No kingdom, empire or nation-state was or is the Kingdom of God. Yet today, a de facto taboo has been constructed in the West: to criticize Israel, Zionism or a security doctrine is treated as a theological deviation. This is not faith, it is fear. This is not loyalty, it is idolism. The idol is no longer a golden calf, but an untouchable geopolitical doctrine. And those sacrificed at this idol’s altar are not only Palestinian children, but the Christian conscience itself.

One must ask Christians: Does the Gospel not command you to defend the prisoner, protect the orphan and resist oppression? These commandments do not change according to geography. They are not suspended based on passports. They are not deferred by alliance agreements. Justice cannot be selective. Mercy cannot be subjected to bloc politics. Asking the nationality of a murdered child betrays the teachings of Christ. Western Christians should not be spokesmen for the Israel lobby; they must be witnesses to a crucified prophet.

Today, many Christian leaders fear media lynching, funding cuts and political marginalization. Yet the early Christians risked exile, torture and death. When faith falls silent when career risks begin, what remains is not faith but comfort. The cross has never been a symbol of comfort. The cross signifies sacrifice, suffering endured for justice and resistance to earthly powers. If the Church bows before power, it is no longer the Church of the Crucified but the Church of the crucifiers.

If Luther lived today

If Martin Luther were alive today, he would likely nail the following theses to the door of the All Saints' Church (Castle Church) in Wittenberg:

No state is divine.

No ideology is beyond criticism.

Justice chooses no allies.

The Church forms alliances with truth, not with power.

The path of Christ runs alongside those who are oppressed.

Jerusalem is not a geopolitical prize, but a sacred trust of three great faiths.

Zionism, when it exceeds the legitimate aspirations of the Jewish people and becomes a state ideology, can and must be criticized.

Anti-Semitism and criticism of Israeli state policies are not the same; those who deliberately blur this distinction are enemies of truth.

Palestinian Christians are being crucified twice over because of the silence of their Western brothers and sisters.

When the Church is not on the side of the oppressed, it is like salt that has lost its taste and a lamp whose flame has died.

And Luther would say: "The first Inquisition burned bodies. The new Inquisition silenced the conscience. I will not be silent.”

I, too, believe that in the hearts of the faithful there will still be a Church that does not fall silent. Wherever a Palestinian mother carries the body of her child, there will be a Christian who remembers the crucifixion of Jesus and the truth that His kingdom is not of this world.